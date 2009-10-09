Five Gaming Enclosures, Rounded Up

Thermaltake Element G
Average Online Price: $120
Another small, interesting case, the Thermaltake Element G features three, large, color-shifting fans for the best light show in this roundup. Whereas the cases from Lian Li and ABS are large and stately, this little case is spunky.
The top of the case features a fan control knob, four USB ports, and audio jacks. Interestingly, this case lacks eSATA, FireWire, and other types of ports.
The side, top, and front fans, at 230mm, 200mm, and 200mm respectively, are the color changers. There is also a 120mm rear exhaust fan. The side fan is on the left and comes out with the door. The vast majority of the case is porous for airflow.
For storage, the case has three exterior 5.25" drive bays, and seven internal 3.5" bays. They're all in front, in a relatively standard configuration.
It was tough to get our big kilowatt power supply into place in this case. It's a tight squeeze at best. The case is shorter than the Panzerbox, but not as fat. It's anything but tool free, but that's not a knock. Building in the Element G was a mostly-ordinary experience, as its interior design is fairly standard.
You said, "The other complaint came in having to remove the bezel of our optical drive so that the case's own bezel could take over." this was on the Lian Li case.
I would consider this a feature. Brushed aluminum cases look crappy with flat black optical drives and the only way normally to avoid that is a stealth mod, such as I have done with my TJ09.
I would like to see a picture of each case with the motherboard in place. This helps provide perspective and gives the less experienced builders a clearer idea of what they are actually getting.
err... not according to your own graphs its not.
The P193 beats the Panzerbox at everything on idle! and the Panzer only beat the P193 on CPU temp by 1 deg.
The 5870 "might" push me from my P182 to a P193 due to the extra length and me not wanting to loose HDD slots - but will prob just get a 5 and a qtr bay converter and hopefully only have to move one drive.