Are Premium Gaming Peripherals Worth Your Money?

Mouse: Dell USB

I'd be lying if I said that moving to a standard two-button Dell mouse after using all of these fantastic gaming mice wasn't a little painful. I immediately missed the extra flexibility of a purpose-built peripheral in all of the games I tested, especially after having the flexibility to bind mouse buttons to my favorite weapons, push-to-talk, or perform even more creative tasks, like replace key commands for certain in-game functions. I used the scroll wheel-click on the X3 to open my map in World of Warcraft, for example, instead of having to press M.

The core question, though, is whether an expensive, premium gaming mouse will help you game competitively. Unlike keyboards, where the answer depends highly on the type of game you play, with mice, it really depends on how heavy of a gamer you are in the first place.

Over time, I didn't have a problem with the Dell mouse. All of my games were playable, even at the same play level as with the premium mice. The problem with using a low-end mouse is that some games automatically make use of gaming mice with multiple buttons for certain default actions, and without those buttons you miss the features that come with them.

The one issue I have to single out is DPI sensitivity. Laser sensitivity and DPI have become almost like a measure of clock rate in a processor discussion. More is marketed as better, and each manufacturer's goal is to have the mouse on the market with the biggest DPI numbers and the best tracking engine. Frankly, more DPI doesn't mean a better mouse. Even if you have a mouse with insanely-high sensitivity, most gamers won't actually play with the sensitivity turned up that high. I found that on most gaming mice, the bottom and top DPI settings were throw-aways. Usually, I wound up in the middle or on the high-end. For mice with only three settings, I could see vacillating between the mid-to-high end in games where precision is required (if you enjoy playing a sniper, for example). But in most situations, don't spring for a mouse just because the DPI sensitivity is higher than its competition.

If you're a novice, laying down $70 to $100 for a high-end gaming mouse won't make you a sharpshooter, but once you're used to using a high-end gaming mouse, you'll never look back. If a $100 mouse seems gratuitous, the range of features in price brackets all the way down to $40 (or lower, if you can catch a sale) won’t disappoint. You may not instantly be a better player, but you'll feel better about your gaming, and that'll make it easier for you to improve.

  • liquidsnake718 26 November 2009 13:36
    Ive been looking at the G19 for some time now, ever since it came out, but I am not sure if I should just go for the Sidewinder x6 or the G15 which is still good and at a reasonable 80-100dollars where Im from....
    Should I get it or wait for my next build..... x6? g15?
  • scorc25 26 November 2009 13:45
    I recently just purchased a Saitek Cyborg keyboard. Very impressed with it, loving it the moment we touched. Ive used the first Saitek Eclipse, and then the Eclipse 2. The Eclipse 3 is out there; the Cyborg is basically just the gamer edition of it.
  • 26 November 2009 13:48
    Keyboard: SteelSeries MERC Stealth
    Mouse : Roccat Kone
    Mousepad: Roccat Sota
    Headset : Roccat Kave
  • volks1470 26 November 2009 14:01
    bah on fancy gaming peripherals. I'm still using a roller-ball PS2 port mouse and keyboard and they work great. Price? Free, because nobody wants cheap stuff like that!
  • fleeb 26 November 2009 14:07
    I am waiting for Logitech G110. Looks nice and will not cost $200.
  • JimmiG 26 November 2009 14:21
    Since I'm a flight simmer, I own both a CH Yoke+Pedals and a Saitek X52 Pro. I also bought an "A4Tech" laser gaming mouse - a discount brand but the mouse itself compares to any Logitech or Razer rodent...for half the price. For keyboard, I'm using a $10 no name corded keyboard :)
  • Fortunex 26 November 2009 14:58
    I don't need the $100+ keyboards or anything, what REALLY makes a difference in my playing is how smooth the feet of the mouse are, and how comfortable the mouse is.

    I had a $10 cheap ass mouse, was the most comfortable mouse I've ever used, but then the cord wore down and it stopped working, and I lack the skills to fix it. Bought a Microsoft Habu, didn't like it at all. Bought a Logitech G5, love it. Bought a steelseries mousepad, OH MY GORSH. My KDR in games (particularly sniping in TF2, where headshots are near essential) nearly doubled. EVERYTHING is so much smoother when compared to my (what I thought was smooth) desktop. It just glides, no more rugged, scratchy mouse movements, it's amazing.

    For keyboards, I have a Razer Arctosa, which I bought because I LOVE the flat keys, and the low profile. No need for fancy backlighting or macro keys, I just want it to be easy to type with and the keys to not be curved.

    I'd advise ANY gamer who doesn't already have a mousepad to get one.
  • IzzyCraft 26 November 2009 15:01
    Are they worth it eh not really

    Are they pretty just about every time.
  • cyb34 26 November 2009 15:23
    I got a G15 v2 and a G9. They are worth every penny.
  • anamaniac 26 November 2009 16:41
    Preiphereals are worth it.
    Full 7.1 sounds, 7000 DPI mouse, 9x 2560x1600 monitors, G(insert number here) keyboard, soft leather chair with fully adjustable tilt, proper desk...
    You could have a boring powerhouse, or a crappy computer but with all the fixings. It's nice having the extras.
