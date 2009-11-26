Trending

Are Premium Gaming Peripherals Worth Your Money?

Mouse: SideWinder X3

Microsoft's first gaming mouse, the SideWinder, earned strong reviews from a number of critical outlets. Personally, I never cared much for the plastic design and circular thumb buttons. In contrast, the X3 has an elongated oval design that's a bit more familiar, and it boasts a 2,000 DPI laser sensor.

The X3 was the lightest of the mice in this round-up and subsequently felt the most difficult to control because of its hollow plastic. It's also the most affordable, retailing for just under $40. The X5 may have been a more direct competitor to the other mice we have here, but the X3, despite its size and weight, held its own rather well.

You can still switch laser sensitivity on the fly between 400, 800, and 2,000 DPI using the X3’s three buttons located just under the scroll wheel. The mouse fits comfortably in either hand and sports single customizable buttons on both sides of the mouse. I found the thumb buttons to be a little far forward for regular use, but they're there, and all of the games I tested with recognized them.

The SideWinder X3 is likely ideal for gamers who don't want to break the bank on their peripherals, but still want something programmable. Alternatively, the X3 is ideal if you're looking for a gaming mouse on a shared computer that won't freak out less gaming-oriented users. I found myself switching DPI settings more often with the X3 than the other mice in the round-up. In the end, for $10 more, you are better off picking up another mouse with more functionality.

  • liquidsnake718 26 November 2009 13:36
    Ive been looking at the G19 for some time now, ever since it came out, but I am not sure if I should just go for the Sidewinder x6 or the G15 which is still good and at a reasonable 80-100dollars where Im from....
    Should I get it or wait for my next build..... x6? g15?
  • scorc25 26 November 2009 13:45
    I recently just purchased a Saitek Cyborg keyboard. Very impressed with it, loving it the moment we touched. Ive used the first Saitek Eclipse, and then the Eclipse 2. The Eclipse 3 is out there; the Cyborg is basically just the gamer edition of it.
  • 26 November 2009 13:48
    Keyboard: SteelSeries MERC Stealth
    Mouse : Roccat Kone
    Mousepad: Roccat Sota
    Headset : Roccat Kave
  • volks1470 26 November 2009 14:01
    bah on fancy gaming peripherals. I'm still using a roller-ball PS2 port mouse and keyboard and they work great. Price? Free, because nobody wants cheap stuff like that!
  • fleeb 26 November 2009 14:07
    I am waiting for Logitech G110. Looks nice and will not cost $200.
  • JimmiG 26 November 2009 14:21
    Since I'm a flight simmer, I own both a CH Yoke+Pedals and a Saitek X52 Pro. I also bought an "A4Tech" laser gaming mouse - a discount brand but the mouse itself compares to any Logitech or Razer rodent...for half the price. For keyboard, I'm using a $10 no name corded keyboard :)
  • Fortunex 26 November 2009 14:58
    I don't need the $100+ keyboards or anything, what REALLY makes a difference in my playing is how smooth the feet of the mouse are, and how comfortable the mouse is.

    I had a $10 cheap ass mouse, was the most comfortable mouse I've ever used, but then the cord wore down and it stopped working, and I lack the skills to fix it. Bought a Microsoft Habu, didn't like it at all. Bought a Logitech G5, love it. Bought a steelseries mousepad, OH MY GORSH. My KDR in games (particularly sniping in TF2, where headshots are near essential) nearly doubled. EVERYTHING is so much smoother when compared to my (what I thought was smooth) desktop. It just glides, no more rugged, scratchy mouse movements, it's amazing.

    For keyboards, I have a Razer Arctosa, which I bought because I LOVE the flat keys, and the low profile. No need for fancy backlighting or macro keys, I just want it to be easy to type with and the keys to not be curved.

    I'd advise ANY gamer who doesn't already have a mousepad to get one.
  • IzzyCraft 26 November 2009 15:01
    Are they worth it eh not really

    Are they pretty just about every time.
  • cyb34 26 November 2009 15:23
    I got a G15 v2 and a G9. They are worth every penny.
  • anamaniac 26 November 2009 16:41
    Preiphereals are worth it.
    Full 7.1 sounds, 7000 DPI mouse, 9x 2560x1600 monitors, G(insert number here) keyboard, soft leather chair with fully adjustable tilt, proper desk...
    You could have a boring powerhouse, or a crappy computer but with all the fixings. It's nice having the extras.
