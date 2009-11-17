GeForce GT 240: Low Power, High Performance, Sub-$100

Game Benchmarks: Anti-Aliasing And Anisotropic Filtering

Left 4 Dead will once more be pressed into service, this time to show how these cards handle anti-aliasing (AA) and anisotropic filtering (AF). What we've done is lower the Shader Detail setting to Medium, which will allow the graphics cards to perform as fast as they can when 4xAA and 8xAF are applied:

For the first time we're seeing a notable advantage in favor of the older GeForce 9600 GT compared to the new GeForce GT 240 cards. The true 256-bit memory interface and 9600 GT architecture appears better-suited for anti-aliasing. This is a bit of an unpleasant surprise. Even the GeForce 9600 GSO stands up well to the new GeForce GT 240 cards, but keep in mind that our GeForce 9600 GSO sample is the older model. The new 128-bit model would likely have a much harder time here.