GeForce GT 240: Low Power, High Performance, Sub-$100

Game Benchmarks: Anti-Aliasing And Anisotropic Filtering
Left 4 Dead will once more be pressed into service, this time to show how these cards handle anti-aliasing (AA) and anisotropic filtering (AF). What we've done is lower the Shader Detail setting to Medium, which will allow the graphics cards to perform as fast as they can when 4xAA and 8xAF are applied:
For the first time we're seeing a notable advantage in favor of the older GeForce 9600 GT compared to the new GeForce GT 240 cards. The true 256-bit memory interface and 9600 GT architecture appears better-suited for anti-aliasing. This is a bit of an unpleasant surprise. Even the GeForce 9600 GSO stands up well to the new GeForce GT 240 cards, but keep in mind that our GeForce 9600 GSO sample is the older model. The new 128-bit model would likely have a much harder time here.
The memory on the Diamond Radeon HD 4670 is clocked 200Mhz below reference speeds.
Looking at what cards people actually have (8800gt mostly), I think there are very few that would want to upgrade to this. Give us something better, Nvidia! The only reason why Ati doesn't have a 90% market share right now is that they can't make 5800s and 5700s fast enough.
So, which one was used? Reference is 750/1000 (2000 eff.) Diamond had two versions, I believe, one at the reference speed and one at 750/900 (1800 eff.)
Just trying to understand you pick so we could better understand the results.