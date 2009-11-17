GeForce GT 240: Low Power, High Performance, Sub-$100

Game Benchmarks: Left 4 Dead
Left 4 Dead offers us no new information, except perhaps that it likes the Radeon HD 4670, allowing it to reach the performance of the overclocked 256-bit GeForce 9600 GSO.
The memory on the Diamond Radeon HD 4670 is clocked 200Mhz below reference speeds.
Looking at what cards people actually have (8800gt mostly), I think there are very few that would want to upgrade to this. Give us something better, Nvidia! The only reason why Ati doesn't have a 90% market share right now is that they can't make 5800s and 5700s fast enough.
So, which one was used? Reference is 750/1000 (2000 eff.) Diamond had two versions, I believe, one at the reference speed and one at 750/900 (1800 eff.)
Just trying to understand you pick so we could better understand the results.