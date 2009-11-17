GeForce GT 240: Low Power, High Performance, Sub-$100

Synthetic Benchmarks: 3DMark Vantage
I always like to start off with 3DMark Vantage. Keep in mind that PhysX optimizations have been disabled in order for a fair comparison with the Radeon card.
Indeed, 3DMark suggests that the new GeForce GT 240 is going to sit right between the GeForce 9600 GT and the GeForce 9800/8800 GT. This is incredibly compelling performance for a card without a dedicated power connector; let's hope the actual game benchmarks bear this out.
The memory on the Diamond Radeon HD 4670 is clocked 200Mhz below reference speeds.
Looking at what cards people actually have (8800gt mostly), I think there are very few that would want to upgrade to this. Give us something better, Nvidia! The only reason why Ati doesn't have a 90% market share right now is that they can't make 5800s and 5700s fast enough.
So, which one was used? Reference is 750/1000 (2000 eff.) Diamond had two versions, I believe, one at the reference speed and one at 750/900 (1800 eff.)
Just trying to understand you pick so we could better understand the results.