GeForce GT 240: Low Power, High Performance, Sub-$100

Synthetic Benchmarks: 3DMark Vantage

I always like to start off with 3DMark Vantage. Keep in mind that PhysX optimizations have been disabled in order for a fair comparison with the Radeon card.

Indeed, 3DMark suggests that the new GeForce GT 240 is going to sit right between the GeForce 9600 GT and the GeForce 9800/8800 GT. This is incredibly compelling performance for a card without a dedicated power connector; let's hope the actual game benchmarks bear this out.