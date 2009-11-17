GeForce GT 240: Low Power, High Performance, Sub-$100

Game Benchmarks: PhysX
We wanted to see if the new GeForce GT 240 offered any advantages when it comes to PhysX support, so we pit it against its contemporary GeForce cards in Batman: Arkham Asylum with the hardware accelerated PhysX feature set to Normal:
As you can see, the GeForce GT 240 keeps close to GeForce 9600 GT performance, as it did in the rest of our benches.
The memory on the Diamond Radeon HD 4670 is clocked 200Mhz below reference speeds.
Looking at what cards people actually have (8800gt mostly), I think there are very few that would want to upgrade to this. Give us something better, Nvidia! The only reason why Ati doesn't have a 90% market share right now is that they can't make 5800s and 5700s fast enough.
So, which one was used? Reference is 750/1000 (2000 eff.) Diamond had two versions, I believe, one at the reference speed and one at 750/900 (1800 eff.)
Just trying to understand you pick so we could better understand the results.