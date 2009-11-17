GeForce GT 240: Low Power, High Performance, Sub-$100

Game Benchmarks: Tom Clancy's H.A.W.X.

Tom Clancy's H.A.W.X. allows us to scrutinize any DirectX 10.1 performance advantage over the regular DirectX 10 standard. As we saw in our GeForce G 210 and G 220 launch, there doesn't seem to be any difference.

However, we can happily note that the new 195.5 drivers correct the graphical anomalies we saw in the 191.07 drivers when DirectX 10.1 is enabled: