GeForce GT 240: Low Power, High Performance, Sub-$100

Game Benchmarks: Tom Clancy's H.A.W.X.
Tom Clancy's H.A.W.X. allows us to scrutinize any DirectX 10.1 performance advantage over the regular DirectX 10 standard. As we saw in our GeForce G 210 and G 220 launch, there doesn't seem to be any difference.
However, we can happily note that the new 195.5 drivers correct the graphical anomalies we saw in the 191.07 drivers when DirectX 10.1 is enabled:
The memory on the Diamond Radeon HD 4670 is clocked 200Mhz below reference speeds.
Looking at what cards people actually have (8800gt mostly), I think there are very few that would want to upgrade to this. Give us something better, Nvidia! The only reason why Ati doesn't have a 90% market share right now is that they can't make 5800s and 5700s fast enough.
So, which one was used? Reference is 750/1000 (2000 eff.) Diamond had two versions, I believe, one at the reference speed and one at 750/900 (1800 eff.)
Just trying to understand you pick so we could better understand the results.