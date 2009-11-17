GeForce GT 240: Low Power, High Performance, Sub-$100

Palit's GeForce GT 240 1GB Sonic Edition

At launch, Palit sells the only GeForce GT 240 with 1GB of GDDR5. It's solution is called the Palit GeForce GT 240 Sonic Edition.

Keep in mind that the 1GB flavor of the GeForce GT 240 should tend to feature lower-than-reference memory clock rates. Thus, it's impressive that Palit's Sonic Edition card boasts 945 MHz memory, yielding 3,780 MHz effective speeds. The GPU is also overclocked to 585 MHz and the shaders are working at 1,424 MHz.

Palit bundles only the essentials, including a quick installation guide and driver CD.

The card has DVI, HDMI, and VGA outputs. Just over seven inches long, the large cooler and bezel make Palit's offering a dual-slot unit. The size remains quite manageable, though.