GeForce GT 240: Low Power, High Performance, Sub-$100

Game Benchmarks: Crysis
It looks like the GeForce 9600 GT is putting up a pretty good fight against the GeForce GT 240 cards. Although, for all intents and purposes, the slight difference can be called a draw. The GeForce 9800/8800 GT easily walks away with a win here, and the GeForce 9600 GSO also competes well, but ultimately falls short of the newer cards.
Note the Radeon HD 4670 getting bested in this title--not much of a surprise, since the Crytek engine has seemed to favor Nvidia's architecture. We can postulate that a DDR3 version of the GeForce GT 240 would probably perform similarly to the Radeon HD 4670, though.
The memory on the Diamond Radeon HD 4670 is clocked 200Mhz below reference speeds.
Looking at what cards people actually have (8800gt mostly), I think there are very few that would want to upgrade to this. Give us something better, Nvidia! The only reason why Ati doesn't have a 90% market share right now is that they can't make 5800s and 5700s fast enough.
So, which one was used? Reference is 750/1000 (2000 eff.) Diamond had two versions, I believe, one at the reference speed and one at 750/900 (1800 eff.)
Just trying to understand you pick so we could better understand the results.