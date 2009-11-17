GeForce GT 240: Low Power, High Performance, Sub-$100

Game Benchmarks: Crysis

It looks like the GeForce 9600 GT is putting up a pretty good fight against the GeForce GT 240 cards. Although, for all intents and purposes, the slight difference can be called a draw. The GeForce 9800/8800 GT easily walks away with a win here, and the GeForce 9600 GSO also competes well, but ultimately falls short of the newer cards.

Note the Radeon HD 4670 getting bested in this title--not much of a surprise, since the Crytek engine has seemed to favor Nvidia's architecture. We can postulate that a DDR3 version of the GeForce GT 240 would probably perform similarly to the Radeon HD 4670, though.