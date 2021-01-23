Gigabyte Aorus FI25F 240 Hz Monitor Review: IPS Keeps Improving

Gigabyte Aorus FI25F deals View Similar Amazon US Amazon No price information

Viewing Angles

The Aorus FI25F uses an AHVA variant of IPS, which is engineered to deliver superior viewing angles to typical IPS panels. In our testing we could see a slight shift to blue at 45 degree to the sides and a 25% reduction in brightness. This is similar to what we’ve seen when photographing other AHVA monitors. Detail remains visible down to the darkest steps. From the top, the color shifts to green, brightness drops by 40% and detail is a little harder to resolve.

Screen Uniformity

Our FI25F sample exhibited solid screen uniformity. Its only flaw was a slightly higher measurement in the center zone. Though we could not see this with the naked eye, our meter measured it about 0.012 nits brighter, a minor flaw. A score below 10% in this test means no glow or bleed is visible with the naked eye.

Pixel Response & Input Lag

In terms of speed, the FI25F is on par with the other 240 Hz monitors we’ve tested. 5ms is a typical screen draw time, though our sample almost managed it in 4ms. Since our camera is 1,000 fps, we can’t get finer than 1ms increments. Let’s just say the FI25F is plenty quick with no visible motion blur at 240 fps.

Input lag was equally low at a total time of 23ms. We doubt any gamers will be dissatisfied with the Aorus’ performance. Gaming is a pleasure with instant response to control inputs and a perfectly smooth moving image.