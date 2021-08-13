Aorus FO48U 4K OLED Gaming Monitor Review: Contrast Beyond Comprehension

TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon

To read about our monitor tests in-depth, please check out Display Testing Explained: How We Test PC Monitors. We cover brightness and contrast testing on page two.

Uncalibrated – Maximum Backlight Level

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

If maximum brightness is your goal, an OLED monitor is not for you. Though progress has been made, a premium LCD will be much brighter. You can see that the 43-inch screens approach 1,000 nits, while the FO48U is just over 385 nits. This is major progress for OLED though. Most LCD-based HDR monitors top out around 400 nits. And you can see the Aorus OLED has topped its closest rival, the Alienware AW5520QF, which only managed 126 nits in our test.

OLED black levels are unmeasurable by any currently available instruments, so mathematically, their contrast is infinite. Obviously, the next best solution is a VA monitor, but they literally pale in comparison to the FO48U. It truly doesn’t get better than this.

After Calibration to 200 nits

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

To set a comfortable light level, we adjusted a 25% window pattern to 200 nits. A full-field pattern at the same setting yielded around 100 nits. This is typical operation for any OLED. Black levels remained unmeasurable. The picture is simply stunning with the blackest blacks and bright white highlights.

We were also unable to calculate ANSI contrast for the OLED screens. Though the pattern represents a 50% average picture level (APL), the black squares are completely devoid of light. Turning off individual pixels is the OLED’s secret sauce and key to success.