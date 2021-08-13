Aorus FO48U 4K OLED Gaming Monitor Review: Contrast Beyond Comprehension

To compare the Aorus FO48U’s performance, we’ve extracted some jumbo screens from the review database. The only other OLED we’ve tested is the Alienware AW5520QF 55-Inch OLED. Also at 55 inches is Philips’ Momentum 558M1RY. In the 43-inch VA category we have Asus’ ROG Swift PG43UQ, Acer’s Predator CG437K and the Aorus FV43U. All are 4K panels running at either 120 or 144 Hz.

Pixel Response and Input Lag

The Aorus FO48U acquits itself well when compared to other jumbo screens. Its response time of 8ms is on par with other 120 Hz monitors, including the Alienware AW5520QF. The Philips is an outlier at 11ms. In the input lag test, the 43-inch screens are on top but not by a lot. 144 Hz is an advantage for the most competitive players, but for mainstream gamers, the FO48U is plenty quick. The smoothest play comes when Aim Stabilizer is on, but that cuts brightness by half and eliminates Adaptive-Sync.

Viewing Angles

These photos highlight two things. Though OLED panels have better off-axis image quality than LCDs, they’re not perfect. You can see a slight green shift at 45 degrees to the sides and from above. Light output is unchanged, however, and detail stays solid. In actual content, we barely noticed anything when moving off center.

The other thing in evidence here is the reflection of our window. The FO48U’s (and all OLEDs) anti-glare layer is not the equal of an LCD. Placement should be carefully considered for an optimal image. Any bright light sources, like the sun or a lamp, will be picked up. The light doesn’t wash out the image, but the reflections are a distraction.

Screen Uniformity

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

As expected, we were unable to measure a full black field in this OLED because it was too dark for our meter to register. By using a 10% field pattern, we determined that the FO48U has no visible uniformity issues. Brightness was perfectly even from edge to edge. There was no bleed, glow or vignetting, an artifact that shows up as darker corners.