Gigabyte GP-P750GM Power Supply Review: Lacking the Explosive Character

Protection Features
|OCP (Cold @ 25°C)
|12V: 71.6A (117.38%), 11.955V
5V: 23.9A (119.5%), 5.147V
3.3V: 23.9A (119.5%), 3.369V
5VSB: 4.4A (146.67%), 4.896V
|OCP (Hot @ 44°C)
|12V: 71.4A (117.05%), 11.972V
5V: 22A (110%), 5.146V
3.3V: 21.9A (109.5%), 3.373V
5VSB: 4.4A (146.67%), 4.926V
|OPP (Cold @ 25°C)
|856W (116.94%)
|OPP (Hot @ 38°C)
|869.52W (115.94%)
|OTP
|✓ (186°C @ secondary side)
|SCP
|12V to Earth: ✓
5V to Earth: ✓
3.3V to Earth: ✓
5VSB to Earth: ✓
-12V to Earth: ✓
|PWR_OK
|Accurate but lower than 16ms
|NLO
|✓
|SIP
|Surge: MOV
Inrush: NTC Thermistor & Bypass relay
The OPP and OCP triggering points are low, effectively protecting the unit from blowing. MEIC made the necessary changes on the PCB to make the PSU safer to use.
DC Power Sequencing
According to Intel’s most recent Power Supply Design Guide (revision 1.4), the +12V and 5V outputs must be equal to or greater than the 3.3V rail at all times. Unfortunately, Intel doesn't mention why it is so important to always keep the 3.3V rail's voltage lower than the levels of the other two outputs.
In the "PSU OFF To Full Load" test for a short period, the 3.3V rail exceeds the voltage level of the 5V rail. We are more worried, though, about the drop at 12V, near the top of its rise.
Cross Load Tests
To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V, and 3.3V rails. The deviations in each of the charts below are calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V, and 3.3V) as point zero. The ambient temperature during testing was between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).
Load Regulation Charts
Efficiency Graph
Ripple Graphs
Infrared Images
We apply a half-load for 10 minutes with the PSU's top cover and cooling fan removed before taking photos with a modified Fluke Ti480 PRO camera able to deliver an IR resolution of 640x480 (307,200 pixels).
The temperatures are low. The hottest parts are the 12V heat sinks.
