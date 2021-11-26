Gigabyte GP-P750GM Power Supply Review: Lacking the Explosive Character

Trending

Gigabyte's new GP-P750GM is less prone to fire, but still faces tough competition.

Gigabyte GP-P750GM
(Image: © Tom's Hardware)

Our Verdict

The newer version of the GP-P750GM operates as it should, without explosions and fireworks once the platform is stressed.

For

  • + Full power at 46 degrees Celsius
  • + Properly set over-power protection
  • + Tight load regulation at 12V
  • + Efficient 5VSB rail
  • + Compact dimensions
  • + Good soldering quality
  • + Fully modular
  • + Two EPS and four PCIe connectors
  • + 5-year warranty

Against

  • - Not so high overall performance
  • - Disappointing transient response at +12 V and 3.3 V
  • - Inrush currents should be lower
  • - Rifle bearing cooling fan
  • - Low efficiency with 2% load
  • - Slightly below 17ms hold-up time
  • - EMI suppression could be better
  • - EPS and SATA cable length issues
  • - Not compatible with the alternative sleep mode

We got our hands on an updated P750GM unit, which didn't explode during our extensive tests. While that's definitely a step up over the previous model, it's not enough, since its performance is not up to the competition's levels. This is not a unit for our best PSUs page. You'd be better off taking a look at the Corsair RM750x and the XPG Core Reactor Reactor with similar capacity. 

You could find many references online to problems about the Gigabyte P750/850 GM units. TechPowerUp's unit blew, and the same was the case for several units tested by the Gamers Nexus YouTube channel. All this fuss eventually forced Gigabyte to issue a statement and take back some of these units. According to Gigabyte, the problem was due to the over power protection high setting, which was lowered in the new models. Unfortunately, there is no way to distinguish the new production P750/850GM units from the original ones. But we are certainly curious to find out the differences between the old and new platforms. 

Image 1 of 12

GP-P750GM

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 12

GP-P750GM

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 12

GP-P750GM

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 12

GP-P750GM

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 5 of 12

GP-P750GM

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 6 of 12

GP-P750GM

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 7 of 12

GP-P750GM

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 8 of 12

GP-P750GM

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 9 of 12

GP-P750GM

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 10 of 12

GP-P750GM

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 11 of 12

GP-P750GM

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 12 of 12

GP-P750GM

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Gigabyte GP-P750GM is a fully modular unit addressing mid-level systems. It offers Gold efficiency in the 80 PLUS program and Platinum in the Cybenetics standard. The new one has a more aggressive fan speed profile for lower internal temperatures compared to the previous generation. There are also some changes on the PCB, which we will explain in detail in the part analysis section. 

Image 1 of 8

GP-P750GM

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 8

GP-P750GM

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 8

GP-P750GM

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 8

GP-P750GM

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 5 of 8

GP-P750GM

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 6 of 8

GP-P750GM

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 7 of 8

GP-P750GM

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 8 of 8

GP-P750GM

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Specifications

Manufacturer (OEM)MEIC
Max. DC Output750W
Efficiency80 PLUS Gold, Cybenetics Platinum (89-91%)
NoiseCybenetics Standard++ (30-35 dB[A])
Modular✓ (fully)
Intel C6/C7 Power State Support
Operating Temperature (Continuous Full Load)0 - 40°C
Over Voltage Protection
Under Voltage Protection
Over Power Protection
Over Current (+12V) Protection
Over Temperature Protection
Short Circuit Protection
Surge Protection
Inrush Current Protection
Fan Failure Protection
No Load Operation
Cooling120mm Rifle Bearing Fan (D12SH-12)
Semi-Passive Operation
Dimensions (W x H x D)150 x 85 x 140mm
Weight1.35 kg (2.98 lb)
Form FactorATX12V v2.52, EPS 2.92
Warranty5 Years

Power Specifications

Rail 3.3V5V12V5VSB-12V
Max. PowerAmps20206130.3
 Watts 105732153.6
Total Max. Power (W)750

Cables & Connectors

DescriptionCable CountConnector Count (Total)GaugeIn Cable Capacitors
ATX connector 20+4 pin (600mm)1118AWGNo
4+4 pin EPS12V (600mm)2218AWGNo
6+2 pin PCIe (600mm+150mm)2418AWGNo
SATA (600mm+150mm+150mm+150mm)2818AWGNo
4-pin Molex (500mm+110mm+110mm) / FDD (+150mm)13 / 118AWGNo
AC Power Cord (1380mm) - C13 coupler1118AWG-

The PSU has enough cables and connectors, including two EPS and four PCIe. The EPS cables should be longer, though, at 650mm (26 inches). And the SATA power connectors have a short distance between them. 

Image 1 of 5

GP-P750GM

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 5

GP-P750GM

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 5

GP-P750GM

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 5

GP-P750GM

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 5 of 5

GP-P750GM

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Component Analysis

We strongly encourage you to have a look at our PSUs 101 article, which provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to better understand the components we're about to discuss.

General Data-
Manufacturer (OEM)MEIC
PCB TypeDouble Sided
Primary Side-
Transient Filter4x Y caps, 2x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV, 1x Chipown PN8200 (Discharge IC)
Inrush ProtectionNTC Thermistor 5D-15 (5 Ohm) & Relay
Bridge Rectifier(s)
2x GBU1006 (600V, 10A @ 100°C)
APFC MOSFETs
2x Jilin Sino-Microelectronics JCS18N50FH (500V, 11A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 0.27Ohm)
APFC Boost Diode
1x JFSC0665
Bulk Cap(s)
1x Nippon Chemi-Con (400V, 680uF, 2,000h @ 105°C, KMW)
Main Switchers
2x Jilin Sino-Microelectronics JCS18N50FH (500V, 11A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 0.27Ohm)
APFC Controller
Champion CM6500UNX
Resonant ControllerChampion CM6901X
Topology
Primary side: APFC, Half-Bridge & LLC converter
Secondary side: Synchronous Rectification & DC-DC converters
Secondary Side-
+12V MOSFETs4x NCE Power NCEP40T15GU (40V, 106A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 1.35mOhm)
5V & 3.3VDC-DC Converters: 4x Alpha & Omega AON6354 (30V, 52A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 3.3mOhm)
PWM Controllers: 2x uPI-Semi uP9303B
Filtering CapacitorsElectrolytic: 1x Chn Cap (4-10,000h @ 105°C, TY), 1x Chn Cap (3-7,000h @ 105°C, TP), 4x Chn Cap (2-5,000h @ 105°C, TM), 5x YC (105°C, LE), 2x KYS (105°C, SG) Polymer: 12x no info
Supervisor ICGrenergy GR8313 (OVP, UVP, SCP, PG)
Fan ModelYate Loon D12SH-12 (120mm, 12V, 0.30A, Rifle Bearing Fan)
5VSB Circuit-
Rectifier
1x JF Semiconductor SP10U45L-T SBR (45V, 10A)
Standby PWM ControllerPR8109T
Image 1 of 4

GP-P750GM

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 4

GP-P750GM

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 4

GP-P750GM

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 4

GP-P750GM

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

MEIC provides this platform, and although the soldering quality is good, we still found some parts from unknown manufacturers, including the filtering caps on the secondary side. Not many parts are different from the previous model, which had higher OPP and OCP thresholds. The bulk cap has changed from KMR line to KMW, and the rest of the part differences are located in the 5VSB circuit. Besides parts, there are some changes in the design of the main PCB, which we'll discuss below. 

Image 1 of 6

GP-P750GM

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 6

GP-P750GM

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 6

GP-P750GM

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 6

GP-P750GM

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 5 of 6

GP-P750GM

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 6 of 6

GP-P750GM

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

On the left is the old platform and on the right is the new one. The difference in design is located near the LLC resonant controller. The resistance of R94 has decreased, and the layout is also different. R94 is connected to the ILIM pin of the CM6901 controller, which is responsible for OPP's triggering point. If MEIC just wanted to lower OPP, there was no reason to change the layout in this area. A simple resistor replacement would do. Apparently, the company needed to tweak the design, so it decided to change the PCB. 

Image 1 of 6

GP-P750GM

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 6

GP-P750GM

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 6

GP-P750GM

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 6

GP-P750GM

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 5 of 6

GP-P750GM

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 6 of 6

GP-P750GM

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The transient filter has all required components, including a discharge IC and an MOV. An NTC thermistor and bypass relay combo protect against large inrush currents.

Image 1 of 2

GP-P750GM

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 2

GP-P750GM

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The pair of bridge rectifiers can handle up to 20A of current, which is enough for this platform. 

Image 1 of 4

GP-P750GM

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 4

GP-P750GM

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 4

GP-P750GM

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 4

GP-P750GM

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The APFC converter uses a pair of Jilin Sino-Microelectronics FETs and a JFSC0665 boost diode. Nippon Chemi-Con provides the bulk cap, and the APFC controller is by Champion. 

Image 1 of 4

GP-P750GM

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 4

GP-P750GM

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 4

GP-P750GM

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 4

GP-P750GM

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The main FETs are installed in a half-bridge topology. An LLC resonant converter is used to boost efficiency.

Image 1 of 3

GP-P750GM

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 3

GP-P750GM

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 3

GP-P750GM

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Four NCE Power FETs regulate the 12V rail, and the minor rails are generated through a couple of DC-DC converters. 

Image 1 of 3

GP-P750GM

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 3

GP-P750GM

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 3

GP-P750GM

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Less-known manufacturers provide all filtering caps on the secondary side. Thankfully, there is a large number of polymer caps, which are more tolerant to heat. 

Image 1 of 3

GP-P750GM

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 3

GP-P750GM

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 3

GP-P750GM

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The standby PWM controller is a PR8109T IC, and the standby rectifier is a JF Semiconductor SBR. 

Image 1 of 3

GP-P750GM

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 3

GP-P750GM

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 3

GP-P750GM

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

We find four electrolytic and two polymer caps on the modular board. 

GP-P750GM

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The main supervisor IC is a Grenergy GR8313

Image 1 of 7

GP-P750GM

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 7

GP-P750GM

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 7

GP-P750GM

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 7

GP-P750GM

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 5 of 7

GP-P750GM

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 6 of 7

GP-P750GM

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 7 of 7

GP-P750GM

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Soldering quality is good. 

Image 1 of 2

GP-P750GM

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 2

GP-P750GM

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Gigabyte claims that the fan uses a Hydraulic bearing (HYB), but in fact it has a rifle bearing that is of lower quality. Yate Loon fans are among the cheapest.

Aris Mpitziopoulos
Aris Mpitziopoulos
Aris Mpitziopoulos is a Contributing Editor at Tom's Hardware US, covering PSUs.