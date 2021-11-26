Gigabyte GP-P750GM Power Supply Review: Lacking the Explosive Character

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

The following charts show the main rails' voltage values recorded between a range of 40W up to the PSU's maximum specified load, along with the deviation (in percent). Tight regulation is an important consideration every time we review a power supply because it facilitates constant voltage levels despite varying loads. Tight load regulation also, among other factors, improves the system’s stability, especially under overclocked conditions and, at the same time, it applies less stress to the DC-DC converters that many system components utilize.

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 8 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Load regulation is tight at 12V and 5VSB, tight enough at 5V and quite loose at 3.3V.

Hold-Up Time

Put simply, hold-up time is the amount of time that the system can continue to run without shutting down or rebooting during a power interruption.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The hold-up time is a bit lower than 17ms, but the power ok signal is accurate.

Inrush Current

Inrush current, or switch-on surge, refers to the maximum, instantaneous input current drawn by an electrical device when it is first turned on. A large enough inrush current can cause circuit breakers and fuses to trip. It can also damage switches, relays, and bridge rectifiers. As a result, the lower the inrush current of a PSU right as it is turned on, the better.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Inrush current could be lower with both voltage inputs.

Leakage Current

In layman's terms, leakage current is the unwanted transfer of energy from one circuit to another. In power supplies, it is the current flowing from the primary side to the ground or the chassis, which in the majority of cases is connected to the ground. For measuring leakage current, we use a GW Instek GPT-9904 electrical safety tester instrument.

The leakage current test is conducted at 110% of the DUT's rated voltage input (so for a 230-240V device, we should conduct the test with 253-264V input). The maximum acceptable limit of a leakage current is 3.5 mA and it is defined by the IEC-60950-1 regulation, ensuring that the current is low and will not harm any person coming in contact with the power supply's chassis.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Leakage current is at normal levels.

10-110% Load Tests

These tests reveal the PSU's load regulation and efficiency levels under high ambient temperatures. They also show how the fan speed profile behaves under increased operating temperatures.

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 10% 4.450A 1.939A 1.94A 0.992A 75.014 87.158% 0 <6.0 45.57°C 0.953 12.001V 5.158V 3.403V 5.041V 86.067 40.17°C 115.12V 20% 9.920A 2.912A 2.916A 1.192A 149.975 90.614% 0 <6.0 46.84°C 0.973 12.003V 5.153V 3.395V 5.036V 165.51 41.03°C 115.12V 30% 15.754A 3.403A 3.411A 1.392A 224.991 91.419% 926 23.5 41.62°C 0.98 11.993V 5.143V 3.387V 5.031V 246.11 47.87°C 115.12V 40% 21.600A 3.896A 3.907A 1.592A 300.09 91.434% 928 23.6 42.15°C 0.985 11.986V 5.135V 3.378V 5.026V 328.205 48.84°C 115.11V 50% 27.054A 4.876A 4.897A 1.793A 374.726 90.997% 931 23.7 42.56°C 0.985 11.985V 5.128V 3.37V 5.021V 411.8 49.59°C 115.11V 60% 32.530A 5.859A 5.893A 1.994A 449.632 90.317% 938 23.9 43.08°C 0.987 11.984V 5.122V 3.361V 5.016V 497.839 50.84°C 115.11V 70% 38.007A 6.844A 6.893A 2.196A 524.565 89.445% 1239 32.1 43.28°C 0.987 11.983V 5.115V 3.352V 5.011V 586.467 51.33°C 115.1V 80% 43.558A 7.833A 7.897A 2.297A 599.78 88.44% 1867 43.9 44.34°C 0.988 11.981V 5.109V 3.343V 5.007V 678.177 52.86°C 115.1V 90% 49.438A 8.333A 8.397A 2.399A 674.83 87.482% 1990 45.7 44.42°C 0.989 11.981V 5.102V 3.335V 5.004V 771.392 53.54°C 115.1V 100% 55.119A 8.835A 8.93A 3.007A 750.052 86.371% 1991 45.7 45.88°C 0.989 11.980V 5.095V 3.326V 4.99V 868.414 55.78°C 115.1V 110% 60.659A 9.829A 10.039A 3.008A 825.078 84.962% 1992 45.8 46.9°C 0.991 11.981V 5.089V 3.317V 4.988V 971.119 57.57°C 115.09V CL1 0.117A 12.248A 12.319A 0A 106.331 85.043% 321 <6.0 42.07°C 0.966 12.012V 5.162V 3.385V 5.059V 125.032 49.24°C 115.13V CL2 0.117A 19.367A 0A 0A 101.433 83.436% 277 <6.0 43.76°C 0.965 12.018V 5.165V 3.394V 5.061V 121.57 51.78°C 115.13V CL3 0.116A 0A 19.519A 0.001A 67.396 78.561% 0 <6.0 53.88°C 0.955 12.016V 5.154V 3.381V 5.058V 85.789 44.8°C 115.13V CL4 62.583A 0A 0A 0.001A 749.787 87.215% 1989 45.7 45.02°C 0.99 11.981V 5.095V 3.34V 5.053V 859.708 55.12°C 115.1V

The PSU managed to run all of our tests at high temperatures without any problems. With 80% and higher loads, the fan spins at full speed to cope with the thermal load.

20-80W Load Tests

In the following tests, we measure the PSU's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10% of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). This is important for representing when a PC is idle with power-saving features turned on.

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 20W 1.236A 0.485A 0.484A 0.198A 20.009 64.075% 0 <6.0 39.93°C 0.893 12.030V 5.158V 3.409V 5.06V 31.227 36.77°C 115.13V 40W 2.725A 0.679A 0.678A 0.297A 40.01 82.319% 0 <6.0 41.28°C 0.921 11.999V 5.158V 3.407V 5.056V 48.603 37.63°C 115.13V 60W 4.212A 0.873A 0.872A 0.396A 60.01 85.807% 0 <6.0 43.26°C 0.944 11.997V 5.157V 3.405V 5.054V 69.936 38.94°C 115.12V 80W 5.696A 1.067A 1.066A 0.495A 79.974 88.282% 0 <6.0 44.59°C 0.957 11.999V 5.157V 3.404V 5.051V 90.589 39.6°C 115.12V

We measured high efficiency at light loads.

2% or 10W Load Test

From July 2020, the ATX spec requires 70% and higher efficiency with 115V input. The applied load is only 10W for PSUs with 500W and lower capacities, while for stronger units, we dial in 2% of their max-rated capacity.

12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1.072A 0.223A 0.223A 0.053A 15.072 55.729% 0 <6.0 30.08°C 0.865 12.019V 5.154V 3.409V 5.064V 27.046 26.81°C 115.14V

With 2% load, efficiency is bottom low.

Efficiency & Power Factor

Next, we plotted the PSU's efficiency at low loads and loads from 10 to 110% of its maximum rated capacity. The higher a PSU’s efficiency, the less energy goes wasted, leading to a reduced carbon footprint and lower electricity bills. The same goes for Power Factor.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Efficiency is at high enough levels with normal and light loads, but near the bottom with 2% load.

5VSB Efficiency

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.1A 0.507W 75.293% 0.091 5.065V 0.673W 115.13V 2 0.25A 1.266W 79.198% 0.191 5.062V 1.599W 115.13V 3 0.55A 2.782W 81.228% 0.291 5.056V 3.425W 115.13V 4 1A 5.048W 81.449% 0.377 5.047V 6.198W 115.12V 5 1.5A 7.556W 81.351% 0.424 5.037V 9.288W 115.12V 6 3.001A 15.016W 79.65% 0.479 5.005V 18.853W 115.12V

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The 5VSB rail is efficient.

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 12.044V 5.15V 3.41V 5.067V 7.827 0.626 115.14V Standby 0.051 0.007 115.14V

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Vampire power is low with 115V, but this is not the case with 230V.

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

All results are obtained between an ambient temperature of 37 to 47 degrees Celsius (98.6 to 116.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The small fan has to spin at high speeds under tough operating conditions, to handle the thermal load. This means that it won't be quiet.

The following results were obtained at 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit) ambient temperature.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

At normal operating temperatures, close to 30 degrees Celsius, the PSU's noise remains low up to 500W loads. With 570W at 12V, it goes over 35 dBA, and with more than 620W, it exceeds 40 dBA.

