Gigabyte GP-P750GM Power Supply Review: Lacking the Explosive Character

Gigabyte's new GP-P750GM is less prone to fire, but still faces tough competition.

Gigabyte GP-P750GM
(Image: © Tom's Hardware)

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units. 

Corsair RM750x (2021)

Seasonic FOCUS GX-750

Cooler Master MWE Gold 750 V2

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

The following charts show the main rails' voltage values recorded between a range of 40W up to the PSU's maximum specified load, along with the deviation (in percent). Tight regulation is an important consideration every time we review a power supply because it facilitates constant voltage levels despite varying loads. Tight load regulation also, among other factors, improves the system’s stability, especially under overclocked conditions and, at the same time, it applies less stress to the DC-DC converters that many system components utilize.

GP-P750GM

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
GP-P750GM

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
GP-P750GM

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
GP-P750GM

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
GP-P750GM

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
GP-P750GM

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
GP-P750GM

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
GP-P750GM

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Load regulation is tight at 12V and 5VSB, tight enough at 5V and quite loose at 3.3V. 

Hold-Up Time

Put simply, hold-up time is the amount of time that the system can continue to run without shutting down or rebooting during a power interruption.

GP-P750GM

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
GP-P750GM

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
GP-P750GM

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
GP-P750GM

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The hold-up time is a bit lower than 17ms, but the power ok signal is accurate. 

Inrush Current

Inrush current, or switch-on surge, refers to the maximum, instantaneous input current drawn by an electrical device when it is first turned on. A large enough inrush current can cause circuit breakers and fuses to trip. It can also damage switches, relays, and bridge rectifiers. As a result, the lower the inrush current of a PSU right as it is turned on, the better.

GP-P750GM

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
GP-P750GM

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Inrush current could be lower with both voltage inputs. 

Leakage Current

In layman's terms, leakage current is the unwanted transfer of energy from one circuit to another. In power supplies, it is the current flowing from the primary side to the ground or the chassis, which in the majority of cases is connected to the ground. For measuring leakage current, we use a GW Instek GPT-9904 electrical safety tester instrument.

The leakage current test is conducted at 110% of the DUT's rated voltage input (so for a 230-240V device, we should conduct the test with 253-264V input). The maximum acceptable limit of a leakage current is 3.5 mA and it is defined by the IEC-60950-1 regulation, ensuring that the current is low and will not harm any person coming in contact with the power supply's chassis.

GP-P750GM

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Leakage current is at normal levels. 

10-110% Load Tests

These tests reveal the PSU's load regulation and efficiency levels under high ambient temperatures. They also show how the fan speed profile behaves under increased operating temperatures.

Test12V5V3.3V5VSBDC/AC (Watts)EfficiencyFan Speed (RPM)PSU Noise (dB[A])Temps (In/Out)PF/AC Volts
10%4.450A1.939A1.94A0.992A75.01487.158%0<6.045.57°C0.953
12.001V5.158V3.403V5.041V86.06740.17°C115.12V
20%9.920A2.912A2.916A1.192A149.97590.614%0<6.046.84°C0.973
12.003V5.153V3.395V5.036V165.5141.03°C115.12V
30%15.754A3.403A3.411A1.392A224.99191.419%92623.541.62°C0.98
11.993V5.143V3.387V5.031V246.1147.87°C115.12V
40%21.600A3.896A3.907A1.592A300.0991.434%92823.642.15°C0.985
11.986V5.135V3.378V5.026V328.20548.84°C115.11V
50%27.054A4.876A4.897A1.793A374.72690.997%93123.742.56°C0.985
11.985V5.128V3.37V5.021V411.849.59°C115.11V
60%32.530A5.859A5.893A1.994A449.63290.317%93823.943.08°C0.987
11.984V5.122V3.361V5.016V497.83950.84°C115.11V
70%38.007A6.844A6.893A2.196A524.56589.445%123932.143.28°C0.987
11.983V5.115V3.352V5.011V586.46751.33°C115.1V
80%43.558A7.833A7.897A2.297A599.7888.44%186743.944.34°C0.988
11.981V5.109V3.343V5.007V678.17752.86°C115.1V
90%49.438A8.333A8.397A2.399A674.8387.482%199045.744.42°C0.989
11.981V5.102V3.335V5.004V771.39253.54°C115.1V
100%55.119A8.835A8.93A3.007A750.05286.371%199145.745.88°C0.989
11.980V5.095V3.326V4.99V868.41455.78°C115.1V
110%60.659A9.829A10.039A3.008A825.07884.962%199245.846.9°C0.991
11.981V5.089V3.317V4.988V971.11957.57°C115.09V
CL10.117A12.248A12.319A0A106.33185.043%321<6.042.07°C0.966
12.012V5.162V3.385V5.059V125.03249.24°C115.13V
CL20.117A19.367A0A0A101.43383.436%277<6.043.76°C0.965
12.018V5.165V3.394V5.061V121.5751.78°C115.13V
CL30.116A0A19.519A0.001A67.39678.561%0<6.053.88°C0.955
12.016V5.154V3.381V5.058V85.78944.8°C115.13V
CL462.583A0A0A0.001A749.78787.215%198945.745.02°C0.99
11.981V5.095V3.34V5.053V859.70855.12°C115.1V

The PSU managed to run all of our tests at high temperatures without any problems. With 80% and higher loads, the fan spins at full speed to cope with the thermal load. 

20-80W Load Tests

In the following tests, we measure the PSU's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10% of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). This is important for representing when a PC is idle with power-saving features turned on.

Test12V5V3.3V5VSBDC/AC (Watts)EfficiencyFan Speed (RPM)PSU Noise (dB[A])Temps (In/Out)PF/AC Volts
20W1.236A0.485A0.484A0.198A20.00964.075%0<6.039.93°C0.893
12.030V5.158V3.409V5.06V31.22736.77°C115.13V
40W2.725A0.679A0.678A0.297A40.0182.319%0<6.041.28°C0.921
11.999V5.158V3.407V5.056V48.60337.63°C115.13V
60W4.212A0.873A0.872A0.396A60.0185.807%0<6.043.26°C0.944
11.997V5.157V3.405V5.054V69.93638.94°C115.12V
80W5.696A1.067A1.066A0.495A79.97488.282%0<6.044.59°C0.957
11.999V5.157V3.404V5.051V90.58939.6°C115.12V

We measured high efficiency at light loads. 

2% or 10W Load Test

From July 2020, the ATX spec requires 70% and higher efficiency with 115V input. The applied load is only 10W for PSUs with 500W and lower capacities, while for stronger units, we dial in 2% of their max-rated capacity.

12V5V3.3V5VSBDC/AC (Watts)EfficiencyFan Speed (RPM)PSU Noise (dB[A])Temps (In/Out)PF/AC Volts
1.072A0.223A0.223A0.053A15.07255.729%0<6.030.08°C0.865
12.019V5.154V3.409V5.064V27.04626.81°C115.14V

With 2% load, efficiency is bottom low. 

Efficiency & Power Factor

Next, we plotted the PSU's efficiency at low loads and loads from 10 to 110% of its maximum rated capacity. The higher a PSU’s efficiency, the less energy goes wasted, leading to a reduced carbon footprint and lower electricity bills. The same goes for Power Factor.

GP-P750GM

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
GP-P750GM

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
GP-P750GM

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
GP-P750GM

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
GP-P750GM

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Efficiency is at high enough levels with normal and light loads, but near the bottom with 2% load. 

5VSB Efficiency

Test #5VSBDC/AC (Watts)EfficiencyPF/AC Volts
10.1A0.507W75.293%0.091
 5.065V0.673W 115.13V
20.25A1.266W79.198%0.191
 5.062V1.599W 115.13V
30.55A2.782W81.228%0.291
 5.056V3.425W 115.13V
41A5.048W81.449%0.377
5.047V6.198W 115.12V
51.5A7.556W81.351%0.424
 5.037V9.288W 115.12V
63.001A15.016W79.65%0.479
 5.005V18.853W 115.12V
GP-P750GM

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
GP-P750GM

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The 5VSB rail is efficient. 

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

Mode12V5V3.3V5VSBWattsPF/AC Volts
Idle12.044V5.15V3.41V5.067V7.8270.626
115.14V
Standby0.0510.007
115.14V
GP-P750GM

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
GP-P750GM

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Vampire power is low with 115V, but this is not the case with 230V. 

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

All results are obtained between an ambient temperature of 37 to 47 degrees Celsius (98.6 to 116.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The small fan has to spin at high speeds under tough operating conditions, to handle the thermal load. This means that it won't be quiet.

The following results were obtained at 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit) ambient temperature.       

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

At normal operating temperatures, close to 30 degrees Celsius, the PSU's noise remains low up to 500W loads. With 570W at 12V, it goes over 35 dBA, and with more than 620W, it exceeds 40 dBA. 

Aris Mpitziopoulos is a Contributing Editor at Tom's Hardware US, covering PSUs.