Gigabyte GP-P750GM Power Supply Review: Lacking the Explosive Character

Performance Rating

Average relative performance is low compared to similar spec units like the Corsair RM750x and the EVGA 750 G6.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

Under normal operating temperatures, the average noise output is increased.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.

Average efficiency is high.

Power Factor Rating

The following graphs show the PSU's average power factor reading throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius and 115V/230V voltage input.

The APFC converter achieves decent performance.

