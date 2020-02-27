Gigabyte RX 5600 XT Gaming OC 6G Review: Priced Right, Performs Well

We start out in the RX 5600 XT's sweet spot at 1080p using Ultra settings. Running this configuration, the card averaged 102 fps across all games. In most titles, fps values were well above 60 fps with a majority significantly over 80 fps. Metro: Exodus was the only title below 60 fps (56.9) with four titles (Strange Brigade, Far Cry 5, Final Fantasy XIV, Forza Horizon 4, and Battlefield V) pushing well over 100 fps. The results show this card is more than capable of driving 1080p ultra settings and delivers a smooth gaming experience.

In 5 of the 11 titles we tested, the Gigabyte card ends up faster than the Sapphire Pulse—though it is only by a couple of fps. Across all games averaging the results, the Gigabyte also pulls off another win against the Sapphire, but only by a negligible amount (less than 1 fps). For all intents and purposes, users will not see a difference performance-wise between these two video cards unless they are benchmarking.

The Asus card is slower than both of the other RX 5600 XTs by nearly 6% due to its slower 12 Gbps memory. Comparing the Gigabyte card to the next card up the AMD chain, a reference RX 5700, the Gigabyte is almost 7% slower—an expected result. If we look at Nvidia's direct competitor, a Founders Edition RTX 2060, our Gigabyte RX 5600 XT Gaming OC is 3% faster overall while using a bit less power.

AMD has a winner on their hands with the RX 5600 XT, especially cards like the Gigabyte Gaming OC 6G that have the higher clock and memory speeds while being priced close to or below the $300 price point. Once you start getting into the $330+ range (where the Asus is priced, $340), the RTX 2060 and its overclocked variants come into play.

The Division 2

Ghost Recon: Breakpoint

Borderlands 3

Gears of War 5

Strange Brigade

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Far Cry 5

Metro: Exodus

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers

Forza Horizon 4

Battlefield V

