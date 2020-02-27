Gigabyte RX 5600 XT Gaming OC 6G Review: Priced Right, Performs Well

Moving up in resolution but dropping down to medium settings, the Gigabyte card averages 103 fps across all games—one fps more than the 1080p ultra results. All 11 titles are above 60 fps, including Metro: Exodus at 72.5 fps. Meanwhile, the rest are all in the 90s or well above 100 fps. While some games could likely run using high or even ultra settings at this resolution, a few need lower image quality settings to maintain a stutter-free gaming experience.

At the higher resolution, we saw nearly the same performance gap between all the tested cards. The biggest difference is with the Asus card, where the gap increased by around 1%, again due to the slower memory speeds. Outside of that, the Gigabyte continued to trade punches with the Sapphire card—there's less than a 1% difference between the two, which is within the margin of error.

The RX 5600 XT and Gigabyte's overclocked variant proved to be plenty capable at 1440p using medium settings. Many less demanding titles should be able to run with higher settings and still reach 60 fps. However, if you own a 144Hz display, you'll want FreeSync as the 5600 XT generally can't maintain anywhere close to 144 fps in more demanding games.

The Division 2

The Division 2

Ghost Recon: Breakpoint

Ghost Recon: Breakpoint

Borderlands 3

Borderlands 3

Gears of War 5

Gears of War 5

Strange Brigade

Strange Brigade

Shadow of the Tomb Raide

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Far Cry 5

Far Cry 5

Metro: Exodus

Metro: Exodus

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers

Forza Horizon 4

Forza Horizon 4

Battlefield V

Battlefield V

