Gigabyte RX 5600 XT Gaming OC 6G Review: Priced Right, Performs Well

Moving up in resolution but dropping down to medium settings, the Gigabyte card averages 103 fps across all games—one fps more than the 1080p ultra results. All 11 titles are above 60 fps, including Metro: Exodus at 72.5 fps. Meanwhile, the rest are all in the 90s or well above 100 fps. While some games could likely run using high or even ultra settings at this resolution, a few need lower image quality settings to maintain a stutter-free gaming experience.
At the higher resolution, we saw nearly the same performance gap between all the tested cards. The biggest difference is with the Asus card, where the gap increased by around 1%, again due to the slower memory speeds. Outside of that, the Gigabyte continued to trade punches with the Sapphire card—there's less than a 1% difference between the two, which is within the margin of error.
The RX 5600 XT and Gigabyte's overclocked variant proved to be plenty capable at 1440p using medium settings. Many less demanding titles should be able to run with higher settings and still reach 60 fps. However, if you own a 144Hz display, you'll want FreeSync as the 5600 XT generally can't maintain anywhere close to 144 fps in more demanding games.
The Division 2
Ghost Recon: Breakpoint
Borderlands 3
Gears of War 5
Strange Brigade
Shadow of the Tomb Raide
Far Cry 5
Metro: Exodus
Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
Forza Horizon 4
Battlefield V
And, by the graphs, kept things several degrees cooler.
I think that this Gigabyte model might beat out the Pulse on which one I choose when I do the GPU upgrade for my son's computer.
Gigabyte can have wacky fan behaviour married to good fans. I usually just set a fixed rpm and call it a day with them, as their zero rpm mode can be bad. Same as Zotac. If you want good zero rpm modes, you have to buy MSI usually.
(given that the 5600XT MSRP is $300)
The question regardless of what the currency is "If the GTX 1660 Ti is cheaper, is the RX 5600 XT worth the purchase if the performance increase is in the low single digits? I haven't seen any comparisons for those two cards, and I don't trust userbenchmark for performance.
Disappointing that a question about whether or not a card is worth purchasing has come down to a chastening for a missing 'A' in the question :!
I'd also expect that new hardware attracts a vendor premium due to initial supply / demand levels. The 1660Ti is probably well down that curve by now whereas the 5600XT is a relatively new release and prices will be on the high side for a while.
Wasn't the cooler (or shroud) on the Thicc II problematic for thermals? Or at least it was for the 5700 or 5700XT? I was given to understand that there was some redesign of it, and possibly an exchange program XFX offered... and also why they went to the Thicc III. Kinda going from memory here, though.