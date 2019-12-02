iBUYPOWER Snowblind Review: Translucent Screen on the Side

Hardware Installation and Test Configuration

Secured in one of the two open 3.5" hard drive bays is a white box filled with accessories. The box contains various screws in individual baggies, a handful of zip ties, the top panel filter, a DVI to DisplayPort adapter, and a manual.

Test Configuration

CPU

Intel Core i9-7900X Motherboard

ASRock X299M Extreme4 Memory

F4-3200C16D-16GTZB - G.Skill Trident Z 16GB (2x 8GB) Graphics

EVGA GeForce GTX 1070 FTW Gaming ACX 3.0 Cooling

Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML240R RGB Storage

OCZ Agility 4 (128GB) Power Supply

Corsair HX1200i Thermal Paste

Arctic MX-4 Software

Windows 10 Home 64-Bit

Drivers and Settings

Chipset Intel INF 10.1.1.42 CPU 4 GHz (40x 100MHz) @ 1.1V core Motherboard Firmware 1.10 3/2/2018 RAM 14-14-14-34 Graphics Maximum Fan for Thermal Tests | Nvidia GeForce 398.36 WHQL Game Ready Driver

Interior

Sharp-eyed readers will immediately recognize the familiar NZXT design cues present in the Snowblind. This is due to the fact that this chassis is indeed manufactured by NZXT for iBUYPOWER.

As with all H series chassis, the interior of this chassis is very well laid out. There are no optical drive bays, the hard drive racks are hidden under the PSU shroud and behind the motherboard tray, and cables are hidden by a cable management bar that spans from the top to bottom of the main compartment. Altogether, this layout offers plenty of room for a variety of system builds.

The inside of this chassis is painted white to match exterior and the cable management bar. The white color is visually appealing and a great way to showcase your system build. There are no traditional cable pass-through holes in the motherboard tray. Instead, the company has opted for a vertical slot (215mm x 45mm) behind the cable management bar. Additionally, there are three smaller holes with rolled metal edges in the top of the PSU tunnel, and a hole at the upper edge of the motherboard tray specifically designed for fan cables and the ATX12V/EPS12V power cable.

Thanks to the PSU cover and lack of traditional hard drive racks, the main component compartment is extremely spacious. A large trapezoid-shaped hole behind the CPU socket area facilitates heat sink changes without removing the motherboard. The Snowblind can be equipped with CPU coolers as tall as 160mm and graphics card set-ups up to 364mm in length.

The area behind the motherboard tray features plenty of tie down points to aid in cable management.

Cooling

Mounts for up to four fans include two 120 / 140mm fans in the front, one 120 / 140mm in the top and a single 120mm in the rear. The case ships with a total of three of the company’s proprietary lighted fans, two 120mm in the front and one 120mm in the rear.

The rear fan mount supports radiators and all-in-one coolers up to 140mm, while the front supports 240mm or 280mm.

We test fit power supplies up to 220mm in length without any issues. The company lists support up to 250mm in length.

