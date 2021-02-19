Iceberg Thermal IceFLOE T65 and T95 Review: Small System Cooling

Specifications for IceFLOE T65
|Height
|1.50" / 38.1mm
|Width
|4.0" / 101.6mm
|Depth
|3.50" / 88.9mm
|Memory Clearance
|No Limit
|Assy. Offset
|0.00 (centered)
|Cooling Fans
|(1x) 80mm
|Connectors
|(1x) 4-pin PWM
|Weight
|11.1 oz / 316g
|Intel Sockets
|115x, 1366, 1200, 775
|AMD Sockets
|AM2(+), AM3(+), AM4,
|FM1, FM2(+)
|Warranty
|6-years
|Web Price
|$32
IceFLOE T65 Features
The IceFLOE T65 is an ultra-compact cooler featuring a backplate and four tension screws. Various mounting studs provide support for multiple Intel and AMD sockets, old and new. But like the T95, it avoids the high-end desktop (HEDT) market for both chipmakers. Also like its sibling, the T65 focuses on compact PC builds, and aimed at low-power designs.
Iceberg Thermal also covers the IceFLOE T65 with a 6-year warranty.
The T65 features an aluminum heatsink with an embedded 80mm, hydraulic bearing fan rated up to a blistering 3000 RPM. The cooling fan is 4-pin PWM-managed and sits entrenched within a centered cutout of the heatsink’s fins. The cooler overall has a quality build about it and seems heavy for its size, lending it a dense feel.
The base of the T65 features a nickel-plated copper base, resting atop three heatpipes, milled into grooves of the aluminum heatsink. A patch of pre-applied thermal compound expedites the installation process. We can also see the various tension screw mount holes milled for different sockets.
Not surprisingly, we found that the base of the IceFLOE T65 is milled to a flat profile, much like the IceFLOE T95.
Making use of four spring-tensioned screws rather than two, the IceFLOE T65 provides a bit better spread of thermal compound during installation and testing. This allows for securing the cooler using even tension in an X-pattern until all were thoroughly snug.
If the T95 makes for a compact build, then the T65 goes two steps further due to its incredibly low profile and small footprint, providing even the most microscopic mITX builds more working room. Again, there’s no concern for tall memory DIMMs as the T65 doesn’t even extend beyond the dimensions of the cooler socket motherboard mounts on any corner.
As for the product, looking at the poor quality extruded aluminum, I doubt it performs better than the freebie low TDP stock coolers from Intel or AMD. If it does, then I doubt it costs less than what you can get the higher TDP stock coolers from Ebay, like the Intel ones with the copper core and Wraith Spire/Prism. A lot of people give those away on the forums for free +shipping.
Prime95 Small FFTs (all AVX test selections disabled) is ideally suited for testing thermal performance, because it conforms to Intel's Datasheet (see page 90, section 5.1.1, 1st paragraph, 2nd sentence)as a steady 100% TDP workload with steady Core temperatures. No other non-proprietary utility can so closely replicate Intel's thermal test workload, however, OCCT Small Data (Steady Load), SSE Instruction Set is very nearly identical.
When heavy "real-world" AVX workloads are at "peak" load, such as video transcoding apps (which are fluctuating workloads), the workload will typically approach, but not exceed P95 Small FFTs without AVX. Prime95 Small FFTs (all AVX test selections enabled)is nearly a 130% workload, which is unrealistically higher than real-world workloads.
