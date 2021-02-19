Iceberg Thermal IceFLOE T65 and T95 Review: Small System Cooling

Stylish design and small footprints make the T95 and T65 ideal as alternatives to stock Intel or AMD coolers, if you can look past their premium price tag as direct stock cooler replacements. Both fit sockets supporting high-core-count CPUs, but make no mistake: These coolers will be their happiest on low-wattage builds, but only testing will tell if they deserve a spot on our best CPU cooler page.

Many hardware enthusiasts focus on daily announcements of next-generation processors packing more and more CPU cores into a single die, inching closer and closer to self-contained super-computer workstations. Such hardware leaves power users rushing to fill online shopping carts with liquid-cooled radiators or towering heatpipe cooling behemoths, each armed with RGB lighting to rival a New Year’s Eve ball drop at Times Square.

However, some choose to build small and slim, without any desire for RGB. Many compact desktops and low-power builds also require cooling and, dare we say, just the slightest bit of pizazz that can fit into the palm of your hand.

The Iceberg Thermal T95 and T65 represent low-profile and ultra-compact cooling solutions for small system builds featuring lower power CPUs, providing up to 95w and 65w of potential cooling respectively (we see what you did there, Iceberg Thermal).

Specs for Iceberg Thermal IceFLOE T95

Height 3.50" / 88.9mm Width 5.50" / 139.7mm Depth 4.75" / 120.7mm Memory Clearance No Limit Assy. Offset 0.00 (centered) Cooling Fans (1x) 92mm Connectors (1x) 4-pin PWM Weight 15.7 oz / 444g Intel Sockets 115x, 1366, 1200, 775 AMD Sockets AM2(+), AM3(+), AM4, FM1, FM2(+) Warranty 6-years Web Price $27

Iceberg Thermal IceFLOE T95 Features

The IceFLOE T95 takes a minimalistic approach to mounting hardware, which includes tension bands, and spring-loaded fasteners as well as pushpin bracket supports for Intel motherboards. The T95 supports a wide range of current and previous AMD and Intel sockets, but does not offer support for either manufacturer’s high-end desktop processors.

Iceberg Thermal covers the T95 with a 6-year warranty.

The T95 uses a single-piece aluminum heatsink and arrives with a patch of pre-applied thermal compound. The heatsink itself snaps into plastic tabs on the fan housing. While the cooler has a wide presentation, the base of the heatsink is relatively thin, making for less overall mass to potentially soak up thermal energy, but also (theoretically at least) should make for faster dispersal of heat.

The IceFLOE T95 uses a 92mm 4-pin PWM fan molded as a single piece to make up the cooler’s fan housing. The fan itself features a hydraulic bearing with a rated lifespan greater than 40,000 hours and is speeds up to 2200 RPM.

The molded fan housing features jagged sets of peaks and valleys to mimic the sharp, glacial features of the company’s namesake.

Even though the heatsink is made entirely of aluminum, the cooler feels heavier than someone would expect an aluminum heatsink should feel. Sharp angles and precision milling make it both simple in design, yet tastefully engineered.

The base of the T95 provides a snug fit with a metal rule, making it completely flat, give or take a micron or two. This will provide for a neutral mating surface for all CPU-integrated heat spreaders (IHS).

Our thermal compound contact patch was a bit uneven, most likely due to the T95 only having the two tension points – one on each side. Even with alternating tension, there isn’t a perfect patch when fully seated, but there is adequate coverage, which spreads to approximately 80-85% of the CPU IHS, covering the center and cores of our Core i3-8350K.

Installation of the IceFLOE T95 is similar to most Intel pushpin cooler applications, while making use of side tension screws and bars to secure the cooler. Since the T95 is so compact, memory DIMM heat spreader conflicts shouldn’t be an issue.