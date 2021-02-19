Iceberg Thermal IceFLOE T65 and T95 Review: Small System Cooling

For our CPU cooling tests, we use the same hardware, overclock and configuration for each test to minimize environment variables in testing. This allows for all results across all coolers tested on the platform to be viable as a side-by-side examination.
|CPU
|Intel i3-8350k LGA1151 (Coffee Lake), all 4 cores 4.0 Ghz
|Motherboard
|ASRock H370M-ITX/ac
|Memory
|SuperTalent DDR4-3000 (2x8GB)
|Storage
|Inland m.2 2280 NVMe, 256GB
|Graphics
|Gigabyte GTX 1050Ti
|Power Supply
|Silverstone SX800-LTI (SFX-L)
|Chassis
|Silverstone LD03
|Monitoring
|CrystalFontz CFA-633-TMI-KU, 4x Dallas One Wire WR-DOW-Y17 sensors
|Fan Control
|Corsair Commander Pro, 100%/50% PWM Speed profiles (liquid cooling pump always @100%, if applicable)
|OS
|Windows 10 Pro 64bit
|Networking
|Disconnected, not used
|Thermal Compound
|Arctic MX-4
Comparisons are based on data collected from testing performed on our Intel i3-8350K system.
Prime95 v29.4b8 (no AVX) is used for two-hour intervals, one managing fans at 50% PWM and the other at 100% PWM with RPM measurements being taken every 3 seconds and averaged across the duration of each 2-hour capture. Omitting AVX instruction sets allows for accurate, 100% loads at chosen clock speeds, while allowing AVX instructions would provide higher, albeit unrealistic, synthetic CPU loads and excessive heat production, less indicative of real-world use.
HWInfo64 is used for real-time core temperature readout, thermal throttling alerts, motherboard power consumption, CPU speed and logging of data. A CrystalFontz CFA-633-TMI-KU is used to monitor and later average both ambient room (2 probes) and motherboard voltage regulator heatsink (2 probes) temps.
As for the product, looking at the poor quality extruded aluminum, I doubt it performs better than the freebie low TDP stock coolers from Intel or AMD. If it does, then I doubt it costs less than what you can get the higher TDP stock coolers from Ebay, like the Intel ones with the copper core and Wraith Spire/Prism. A lot of people give those away on the forums for free +shipping.
Prime95 Small FFTs (all AVX test selections disabled) is ideally suited for testing thermal performance, because it conforms to Intel's Datasheet (see page 90, section 5.1.1, 1st paragraph, 2nd sentence)as a steady 100% TDP workload with steady Core temperatures. No other non-proprietary utility can so closely replicate Intel's thermal test workload, however, OCCT Small Data (Steady Load), SSE Instruction Set is very nearly identical.
When heavy "real-world" AVX workloads are at "peak" load, such as video transcoding apps (which are fluctuating workloads), the workload will typically approach, but not exceed P95 Small FFTs without AVX. Prime95 Small FFTs (all AVX test selections enabled)is nearly a 130% workload, which is unrealistically higher than real-world workloads.
