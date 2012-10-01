Tt eSports Level 10 M Mouse Review: A BMW For Your Hands

Tt eSports' Level 10 M Mouse

BMW’s design team continues to branch out. Apart from their usual cars, they’ve designed yachts and PC cases. Now, the company steps into the peripheral segment with the Tt eSports Level 10 M mouse.

Thermaltake and the BMW Group subsidiary DesignworksUSA collaborated to create the Level 10 product range. The Level 10 cases, for instance, impress with aesthetics that simply haven't been done before. Some love them and others hate them, but nobody can dispute the line-up's uniqueness.

Today, the Tt eSports Level 10 M starts exactly where Thermaltake and DesignworksUSA left off, with a unique design and some good ideas. We're taking the new mouse through its paces.

Thermaltake’s marketing department makes a lot of promises about this thing, and we're anxious to see if the Level 10 M can keep them. We're paying special attention to the materials, features, and a surface that's supposed to help keep your hand cool. Perhaps more important, do all of these luxuries of a $100 mouse hold up to everyday use?

Unboxing The Level 10 M

The Tt eSports Level 10 M’s box isn't a plastic-laden affair, which we appreciate. However, we do have a couple of minor gripes about the packaging that we'd like to point out.

Once you remove the outer wraparound sleeve, you find two cardboard flaps held together by a sticker. The sticker does its job well, which is to say it’s really, really sticky. It also lacks a tab to remove it by hand. "Who cares? Grab a box cutter," right? Just be careful. The mouse is directly underneath the sticker, and it isn't protected in any way. Cut a few millimeters deep and you’ll damage the top of your brand-new mouse without ever even having seen it.

Once you rip off the sticker, you get a good look at the mouse. Take it and the cardboard it’s mounted in out of the box to reveal all the bundled accessories.

Thermaltake doesn't skimp on the extras. The mouse includes a driver CD, a six-point screwdriver for making adjustments, and a small stylish bag for transporting it. Curiously, there are also some ads for the mouse colors that you didn’t buy.

Once everything is unpacked, you'll have one last step to complete. There’s a sticker on the bottom of the mouse that’s supposed to protect the sensor. Its top is made out of thin paper that easily rips off the sticky part, which, in turn, stays on the mouse. Once again, it’s not a good idea to use a sharp object to remove the sticker; we kept at it with fingernails and a lot of patience.

Overall, our first impressions of Tt eSports Level 10 M mouse are very positive, even though its stickers need to be handled with caution.