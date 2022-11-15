MSI MEG Ai1000P PCIe 5 ATX v3.0 Power Supply Review

The MSI MEG Ai1000P PCIe 5 is among the best 1000W Platinum PSUs you can find in today's market. On top of that, it is ATX v3.0 and PCIe 5.0 ready.

The MSI MEG Ai1000P PCIe5 achieves top performance, and the fact that it is ATX 3.0 and PCIe 5.0 ready brings it to the newest standards. That combination earns it a place in our best PSUs article. It achieves almost similar performance to the Seasonic Prime Platinum 1000 and the EVGA SuperNOVA 1000 P6, but none of those units have 12VHPWR connectors, nor are they ATX 3.0 compatible.

Besides ATX 3.0 and PCIe 5.0 compatibility, the MSI MEG Ai1000P PCIe 5 also has an interesting (we could say appealing) exterior design. Thanks to the semi-digital platform that the PSU uses, provided by Channel Well Technology, there is compatibility with the MSI Gaming Intelligence application, through which you can adjust several settings, like the fan's speed and toggle on/off the single +12V mode while monitoring the PSU's vital functions and power delivery.

The MEG Ai1000P PCIe5 has a fully modular cable design and compact enough dimensions, given its capacity, measuring 160mm in depth. MSI could go with a larger fan than the 120mm it used, to keep the noise output low. Nonetheless, the fan's build quality is high, and the product's warranty is extended at ten years to match the competition's offerings.

Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Manufacturer (OEM) CWT Max. DC Output 1000W Efficiency 80 PLUS Platinum, Cybenetics Platinum (89-91%) Noise Cybenetics Standard++ (30-35 dB[A]) Modular ✓ (fully) Intel C6/C7 Power State Support ✓ Operating Temperature (Continuous Full Load) 0 - 50°C Over Voltage Protection ✓ Under Voltage Protection ✓ Over Power Protection ✓ Over Current (+12V) Protection ✓ Over Temperature Protection ✓ Short Circuit Protection ✓ Surge Protection ✓ Inrush Current Protection ✓ Fan Failure Protection ✗ No Load Operation ✓ Cooling 120mm Hydraulic Bearing Fan (PLA12025S12H) Semi-Passive Operation ✓ Dimensions (W x H x D) 150 x 85 x 160mm Weight 1.99 kg (4.39 lb) Form Factor ATX12V v3.0, EPS 2.92 Alternative Low Power Mode (ALPM) compatible ✓ Warranty 10 Years

Power Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Rail 3.3V 5V 12V 5VSB -12V Max. Power Amps 22 22 83.33 3 0.3 Watts 120 1000 15 3.6 Total Max. Power (W) 1000

Cables & Connectors

Swipe to scroll horizontally Description Cable Count Connector Count (Total) Gauge In Cable Capacitors ATX connector 20+4 pin (600mm) 1 1 16-20AWG No 4+4 pin EPS12V (710mm) 2 2 18AWG No 6+2 pin PCIe (600mm) 6 6 16AWG No 12+4 pin PCIe (610mm) 1 1 16-24AWG No 2x 6+2 pin PCIe (610mm) 1 2 18AWG No SATA (500mm+150mm+150mm+150mm) 4 16 18AWG No 4 pin Molex (500mm+150mm+150mm+150mm) / FDD (+150mm) 1 4 / 1 18-20AWG No USB Cable Mini to Type A (610mm) 1 1 24-28AWG No USB Mini to Motherboard Header Cable (590mm) 1 1 24-28AWG No

The PSU is equipped with connectors, including two EPS and six PCIe, all in dedicated cables. It also has two more PCIe on a single cable and a 12VHPWR connector able to handle up to 600W. According to the ATX spec, a 1000W PSU should have up to 450W 12VHPWR connector,

Component Analysis

We strongly encourage you to have a look at our PSUs 101 article, which provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to better understand the components we're about to discuss.

Swipe to scroll horizontally General Data - Manufacturer (OEM) CWT Platform CTT PCB Type Double Sided Primary Side - Transient Filter 6x Y caps, 2x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV Inrush Protection NTC Thermistor & Relay Bridge Rectifier(s) 2x GBJ2506 (600V, 25A @ 100°C) APFC MOSFETs 2x Infineon IPA60R099P6 (600V, 24A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 0.099Ohm) &

1x SYNC Power SPN5003 (to reduce no load consumption) APFC Boost Diode 2x Infineon IDH08G65C6 (650V, 8A @ 145°C) Bulk Cap(s) 1x Nichicon (400V, 680uF, 2,000h @ 105°C, GL) &

1x Nichicon (400V, 560uF, 2,000h @ 105°C, GG) Main Switchers 4x Alpha & Omega AOTF29S50 (500V, 18A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 0.15Ohm) IC Drivers 2x Novosense NSi6602 &

1x Infineon 2EDN752x Digital APFC Controller Texas Instruments UCD3138A Digital Resonant Controller Texas Instruments UCD3138A Topology Primary side: Semi-Digital, Interleaved PFC, Full-Bridge & LLC converter

Secondary side: Synchronous Rectification & DC-DC converters Secondary Side - +12V MOSFETs 6x Infineon BSC014N06NS (60V, 152A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 1.45mOhm) 5V & 3.3V DC-DC Converters: 6x FETs PWM Controller(s): no info Filtering Capacitors Electrolytic: 5x Nippon Chemi-Con (105°C, W), 1x Nichicon (2-5,000h @ 105°C, HD), 4x Nippon Chemi-Con (4-10,000h @ 105°C, KY), 1x Nippon Chemi-Con (2-5,000h @ 105°C, KZE), 3x Rubycon (4-10,000h @ 105°C, YXJ), 3x Rubycon (4-10,000h @ 105°C, YXF)

Polymer: 11x Nippon Chemi-Con, 15x FPCAP, 5x NIC Supervisor IC Weltrend WT7502R (OVP, UVP, SCP, PG) MCU & Fan Controller Microchip PIC32MM0064GPM036 Fan Model MSI (Powerlogic) PLA12025S12H-4 (120mm, 12V, 0.36A, Hydro-Dynamic Bearing Fan) 5VSB Circuit - Rectifier 1x PS1045L SBR (45V, 10A) Standby PWM Controller On Bright OB2365T

The platform is made by CWT and uses a semi-digital design with the code name CTT. This is a modern design where digital controllers handle the primary side and a part of the secondary side. Thanks to the digital controllers, the PSU can "talk" to the system so users, besides monitoring its vital functions, can also make changes to the fan speed control and toggle on/off the multi-rail mode for the 12V rail. CWT uses high-end parts everywhere, and our only objection is the small diameter fan, which is of extremely high quality, but the chassis could accommodate a 140 mm fan.

The transient/EMI filter has all necessary parts, including an MOV for protection against voltage surges. Moreover, there is an NTC thermistor and bypass relay combo for suppressing high inrush currents.

The pair of bridge rectifiers can handle up to 50A.

The APFC circuit has two Infineon FETs and two boost diodes because it uses an interleaved design where two converters work in parallel. The bulk caps are by Nichicon, and their combined capacity is high, allowing for more than 17ms hold-up time easily.

The four main FETs are installed into a full-bridge topology. An LLC resonant converter is also used for lowering energy losses.

This is the board holding one of the Texas Instruments digital controllers.

Six Infineon FETs regulate the 12V rail. Two VRMs generate the minor rails.

All filtering caps are of high quality, electrolytic and polymer ones.

The standby PWM controller is an On Bright OB2365T.

Besides bus bars and shunt resistors, we also find several filtering caps at the face of the modular board.

The main supervisor IC is a Weltrend WT7502R.

Soldering quality is not the best we have seen by CWT, probably because this was an early sample.

The Powerlogic fan is of high quality, using a hydro-dynamic bearing. MSI could use a larger diameter fan, though, for lower noise output.

