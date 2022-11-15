MSI MEG Ai1000P PCIe 5 ATX v3.0 Power Supply Review

MSI enters the high-end club with the MEG Ai1000P PCIe 5 power supply.

MSI MEG Ai1000P PCIe5 ATX v3.0
Editor's Choice
(Image: © Tom's Hardware)

Tom's Hardware Verdict

The MSI MEG Ai1000P PCIe 5 is among the best 1000W Platinum PSUs you can find in today's market. On top of that, it is ATX v3.0 and PCIe 5.0 ready.

Pros

  • +

    Full power at 47 degrees Celsius

  • +

    High overall performance

  • +

    Properly operating protection features

  • +

    Semi-digital platform

  • +

    Good build quality

  • +

    Great transient response

  • +

    Not noisy under normal operating conditions

  • +

    Tight load regulation on the minor rails

  • +

    Efficient at super-light loads

  • +

    Long hold-up time

  • +

    Low inrush current with 230V

  • +

    Low vampire power

  • +

    Fully modular

  • +

    Loads of connectors, including 12VHPWR

  • +

    Adequate distance between the peripheral connectors

  • +

    Compatible with the alternative sleep mode

  • +

    10-year warranty

Cons

  • -

    Increased noise under stressful conditions

  • -

    Average efficiency with light loads

  • -

    PF with 230V could be higher

  • -

    Load regulation could be tighter at 12V

  • -

    5VSB efficiency needs boosting

  • -

    High inrush current with 115V

The MSI MEG Ai1000P PCIe5 achieves top performance, and the fact that it is ATX 3.0 and PCIe 5.0 ready brings it to the newest standards. That combination earns it a place in our best PSUs article. It achieves almost similar performance to the Seasonic Prime Platinum 1000 and the EVGA SuperNOVA 1000 P6, but none of those units have 12VHPWR connectors, nor are they ATX 3.0 compatible. 

Besides ATX 3.0 and PCIe 5.0 compatibility, the MSI MEG Ai1000P PCIe 5 also has an interesting (we could say appealing) exterior design. Thanks to the semi-digital platform that the PSU uses, provided by Channel Well Technology, there is compatibility with the MSI Gaming Intelligence application, through which you can adjust several settings, like the fan's speed and toggle on/off the single +12V mode while monitoring the PSU's vital functions and power delivery. 

Image 1 of 12
MSI MEG Ai1000P PCIe5
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The MEG Ai1000P PCIe5 has a fully modular cable design and compact enough dimensions, given its capacity, measuring 160mm in depth. MSI could go with a larger fan than the 120mm it used, to keep the noise output low. Nonetheless, the fan's build quality is high, and the product's warranty is extended at ten years to match the competition's offerings. 

Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Manufacturer (OEM)CWT
Max. DC Output1000W
Efficiency80 PLUS Platinum, Cybenetics Platinum (89-91%)
NoiseCybenetics Standard++ (30-35 dB[A])
Modular✓ (fully)
Intel C6/C7 Power State Support
Operating Temperature (Continuous Full Load)0 - 50°C
Over Voltage Protection
Under Voltage Protection
Over Power Protection
Over Current (+12V) Protection
Over Temperature Protection
Short Circuit Protection
Surge Protection
Inrush Current Protection
Fan Failure Protection
No Load Operation
Cooling120mm Hydraulic Bearing Fan (PLA12025S12H)
Semi-Passive Operation
Dimensions (W x H x D)150 x 85 x 160mm
Weight1.99 kg (4.39 lb)
Form FactorATX12V v3.0, EPS 2.92
Alternative Low Power Mode (ALPM) compatible
Warranty10 Years

Power Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Rail3.3V5V12V5VSB-12V
Max. PowerAmps222283.3330.3
Watts1201000153.6
Total Max. Power (W)1000

Cables & Connectors

Swipe to scroll horizontally
DescriptionCable CountConnector Count (Total)GaugeIn Cable Capacitors
ATX connector 20+4 pin (600mm)1116-20AWGNo
4+4 pin EPS12V (710mm)2218AWGNo
6+2 pin PCIe (600mm)6616AWGNo
12+4 pin PCIe (610mm)1116-24AWGNo
2x 6+2 pin PCIe (610mm)1218AWGNo
SATA (500mm+150mm+150mm+150mm)41618AWGNo

4 pin Molex (500mm+150mm+150mm+150mm) / FDD (+150mm)

14 / 118-20AWGNo
USB Cable Mini to Type A (610mm)1124-28AWGNo
USB Mini to Motherboard Header Cable (590mm)1124-28AWGNo

The PSU is equipped with connectors, including two EPS and six PCIe, all in dedicated cables. It also has two more PCIe on a single cable and a 12VHPWR connector able to handle up to 600W. According to the ATX spec, a 1000W PSU should have up to 450W 12VHPWR connector, 

Image 1 of 10
MSI MEG Ai1000P PCIe5
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Component Analysis

We strongly encourage you to have a look at our PSUs 101 article, which provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to better understand the components we're about to discuss.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
General Data-
Manufacturer (OEM)CWT
PlatformCTT
PCB TypeDouble Sided
Primary Side-
Transient Filter6x Y caps, 2x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV
Inrush ProtectionNTC Thermistor & Relay
Bridge Rectifier(s) 2x GBJ2506 (600V, 25A @ 100°C)
APFC MOSFETs 2x Infineon IPA60R099P6 (600V, 24A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 0.099Ohm) &
1x SYNC Power SPN5003 (to reduce no load consumption)
APFC Boost Diode 2x Infineon IDH08G65C6 (650V, 8A @ 145°C)
Bulk Cap(s) 1x Nichicon (400V, 680uF, 2,000h @ 105°C, GL) &
1x Nichicon (400V, 560uF, 2,000h @ 105°C, GG)
Main Switchers 4x Alpha & Omega AOTF29S50 (500V, 18A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 0.15Ohm)

IC Drivers

2x Novosense NSi6602 &
1x Infineon 2EDN752x

Digital APFC Controller Texas Instruments UCD3138A
Digital Resonant ControllerTexas Instruments UCD3138A
Topology Primary side: Semi-Digital, Interleaved PFC, Full-Bridge & LLC converter
Secondary side: Synchronous Rectification & DC-DC converters
Secondary Side-
+12V MOSFETs6x Infineon BSC014N06NS (60V, 152A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 1.45mOhm)
5V & 3.3VDC-DC Converters: 6x FETs PWM Controller(s): no info
Filtering Capacitors

Electrolytic: 5x Nippon Chemi-Con (105°C, W), 1x Nichicon (2-5,000h @ 105°C, HD), 4x Nippon Chemi-Con (4-10,000h @ 105°C, KY), 1x Nippon Chemi-Con (2-5,000h @ 105°C, KZE), 3x Rubycon (4-10,000h @ 105°C, YXJ), 3x Rubycon (4-10,000h @ 105°C, YXF)
Polymer: 11x Nippon Chemi-Con, 15x FPCAP, 5x NIC

Supervisor ICWeltrend WT7502R (OVP, UVP, SCP, PG)
MCU & Fan ControllerMicrochip PIC32MM0064GPM036
Fan ModelMSI (Powerlogic) PLA12025S12H-4 (120mm, 12V, 0.36A, Hydro-Dynamic Bearing Fan)
5VSB Circuit-
Rectifier 1x PS1045L SBR (45V, 10A)
Standby PWM ControllerOn Bright OB2365T
Image 1 of 4
MSI MEG Ai1000P PCIe5
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The platform is made by CWT and uses a semi-digital design with the code name CTT. This is a modern design where digital controllers handle the primary side and a part of the secondary side. Thanks to the digital controllers, the PSU can "talk" to the system so users, besides monitoring its vital functions, can also make changes to the fan speed control and toggle on/off the multi-rail mode for the 12V rail. CWT uses high-end parts everywhere, and our only objection is the small diameter fan, which is of extremely high quality, but the chassis could accommodate a 140 mm fan. 

Image 1 of 7
MSI MEG Ai1000P PCIe5
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The transient/EMI filter has all necessary parts, including an MOV for protection against voltage surges. Moreover, there is an NTC thermistor and bypass relay combo for suppressing high inrush currents. 

Image 1 of 2
MSI MEG Ai1000P PCIe5
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The pair of bridge rectifiers can handle up to 50A. 

Image 1 of 4
MSI MEG Ai1000P PCIe5
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The APFC circuit has two Infineon FETs and two boost diodes because it uses an interleaved design where two converters work in parallel. The bulk caps are by Nichicon, and their combined capacity is high, allowing for more than 17ms hold-up time easily. 

Image 1 of 6
MSI MEG Ai1000P PCIe5
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The four main FETs are installed into a full-bridge topology. An LLC resonant converter is also used for lowering energy losses. 

Image 1 of 2
MSI MEG Ai1000P PCIe5
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

This is the board holding one of the Texas Instruments digital controllers. 

Image 1 of 4
MSI MEG Ai1000P PCIe5
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Six Infineon FETs regulate the 12V rail. Two VRMs generate the minor rails. 

Image 1 of 3
MSI MEG Ai1000P PCIe5
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

All filtering caps are of high quality, electrolytic and polymer ones. 

Image 1 of 3
MSI MEG Ai1000P PCIe5
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The standby PWM controller is an On Bright OB2365T

Image 1 of 3
MSI MEG Ai1000P PCIe5
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Besides bus bars and shunt resistors, we also find several filtering caps at the face of the modular board. 

MSI MEG Ai1000P PCIe5

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The main supervisor IC is a Weltrend WT7502R.

Image 1 of 4
MSI MEG Ai1000P PCIe5
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Soldering quality is not the best we have seen by CWT, probably because this was an early sample. 

Image 1 of 3
MSI MEG Ai1000P PCIe5
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Powerlogic fan is of high quality, using a hydro-dynamic bearing. MSI could use a larger diameter fan, though, for lower noise output. 

