MSI MEG CoreLiquid S360 Review: Pretty and Powerful

The MSI MEG CoreLiquid S360 lands with top-notch cooling performance, quiet(er) cooling fans and an excellent implementation of a simple-to-use MSI Center UI, to deliver system performance stats, or ven your favorite photo or animated GIF. At $280, it’s definitely a premium cooler, but MSI backs up that price with some real performance clout.

MSI is well known for things like laptops, GPUs and motherboards. But the company also makes all kinds of other components, including liquid cooling solutions. The new MSI MEG CoreLiquid S360 represents the flagship of the company’s cooling line, and it’s one sleek cooling beast.

The MEG CoreLiquid is a 360 mm AIO that at first seems more focused on performance and less on lighting, as it lacks RGB/aRGB on its trio of Silent Gale performance fans. But don’t get too upset about the omitted glitz and glimmer, as the pump unit features a beautiful 2.4-inch (61mm) display. Controlled via the MSI Center software UI, the screen offers at-a-glance system monitoring and information, making it a real-time interactive system billboard that can be customized to suit any build theme. Let’s dive deeper to find out if MSI’s latest can knock a cooler off our best CPU coolers list.

Specifications

Thickness 1.125" / 28.6mm (2.25" / 57.15mm w/fans) Width 4.75" / 120mm Depth 15.5" / 393.7mm Pump Height 3.38" / 85.9mm Speed Controller BIOS/Software Cooling Fans (3) 120 x 25mm Connectors (4) 4-Pin PWM, (1) 3-Pin tach, (1) SATA, (1) 9-pin USB Weight 61.2 oz / 1735g Intel Sockets 115x, 1200, 1700, 2011x, 2066 AMD Sockets AM2(+), AM3(+) AM4, FM1, FM2(+), TR4, STRX4, SP3 Warranty 3 years Web Price $280

MSI ships the new MEG CoreLiquid S360 with a reasonable assortment of mounting hardware, including a pair of mounting rings for AMD and Intel desktop sockets, and an adjustable Intel backplate bracket, as well as mounting standoffs to accompany respective installation needs. This cooler is suitable for nearly all current Intel desktop and HEDT CPUs (and future LGA 1700), as well as nearly all AMD processors, including first-third-gen Threadripper, provided the the appropriate Asetek AIO mounting bracket is handy--it’s not included in the box with this cooler.

MSI covers the MEG CoreLiquid S360 with a 3-year warranty.

The face of the MSI MEG CoreLiquid S360 features a removable lens shield and facade for the underlying 2.4-inch active LCD display, downdraft cooling fan and coolant circulation pump. The removable cover utilizes four magnets to keep it in place over the guts of the cooler once installation is complete, protecting against dust and physical damage while also adding to the premium looks.

The base of the MEG CoreLiquid S360 consists of a milled-copper cold plate with a factory application of thermal compound. Power for the pump, LCD components and fans is pulled from the 12v SATA power connection, while a 9-pin USB motherboard header provides internal connectivity to your system mainboard to make use of the MSI Center software suite.

The 60mm Torx fan can be seen hiding behind the copper cold plate, nestled above the pump itself and drawing air in from the vented side panels of the housing.

Software Controls and Display

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

MSI’s Center software (sorry Lucky, no dragon here) controls the MEG CoreLiquid S360, powering a multitude of features from graphics, lighting and system cooling. The LCD display can offer up a revolving (or fixed) set of system information such as CPU core speed, coolant and processor temperatures, memory or system load--even local weather. Personalized text, logos and animated GIFs can be loaded to the display screen simply by choosing files or typing data in. Additional customization includes defining various performance configurations, such as various pump speeds, fan curves and cooling profiles.

The system also lets you define the correct vertical/horizontal axis for your applicable install, so that no matter the mounting position the information on the screen will be in the right orientation.

The 360mm radiator on the MEG CoreLiquid S360 gets fitted with a trio of MSI Silent Gale P12 120mm PWM fans. These spinners lack RGB/aRGB lighting accents, but the 9-blade fans are designed to move volumes of air at lower ambient noise levels. The fans themselves can be directly managed from the 3-way PWM splitter, which offers UI control from within the MSI Center fan curve profile tab.

Removal of the pump shield grants access to the mounting ring and standoffs around the MSI MEG CoreLiquid S360 base. The pair of 90-degree swivel fittings are easily seen, which allow tubing relocation to best suit the system install position. With the mounting nuts secure and the cooler installed, the cooler is ready to once again receive its shroud.

With the face cover installed, the LCD display hides behind the mirror finish of the lens shield as a seamless mask hiding the components beneath. The cover also wraps around the sides of the housing, where the tubing enters and exits the pump chambers while also partially concealing the wiring harnesses for power and fan control.

The end result with the shroud installed is bulky, but looks tidy.