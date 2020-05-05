Nvidia GeForce GT 1030 2GB Review

Doom (Vulkan)

Our Radeon RX 550 review included numbers from Civilization VI. But we’ve been having trouble getting consistent results from that game, particularly when we try to add integrated graphics to the test field. It’s on the sideline for now, as we move straight to Doom.

Doom is graphics-bound, similar to Battlefield 1. But instead of running under DirectX 12, like Battlefield, we test using the Vulkan API.

AMD typically fares very well in Doom, and that dominance is apparent at 1280x720 using the Medium quality preset: Radeon RX 550 4GB is a full 84% faster than GeForce GT 1030. Even the old GeForce GTX 750 Ti enjoys a 32% advantage in our average frame rate measurement.

Really, you’d only be looking to GT 1030 for an escape from the dismal experience offered by Core i3-6320’s HD Graphics 530 engine.

The performance of AMD’s cards is up just slightly since we reviewed the RX 550. Folding in comparison data from a handful of Nvidia GPUs shows that GeForce GTX 1050 gains ground at 1920x1080, allowing it to pass the Radeon RX 460. The older GeForce GTX 950, which was roughly tied with AMD’s RX 460 at 1280x720, remains so at this higher resolution.

GeForce GT 1030 moves up in the world, edging out GTX 750 Ti by the slimmest of margins. It still loses to Radeon RX 550, though. AMD’s mainstream contender maintains largely playable performance at these settings, while Nvidia’s entry-level Pascal-based board just isn’t as smooth, according to our unevenness index.



