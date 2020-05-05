Nvidia GeForce GT 1030 2GB Review

World of Warcraft (DirectX 11)

Our WoW results in the Radeon RX 550 review also looked higher than they needed to be, so we put all of our cards through a couple of different quality levels to dial in an ideal balance.

Right out of the gate, we noticed that our Radeon RX 550 and 460 numbers at a Graphics Quality setting of 4 were lower here than in our RX 550 review. Fortunately, we take screenshots of our test platforms when each game is configured, and discovered that a 4 today means Texture Resolution set to High, 8x Anisotropic Filtering, Projected Textures Enabled, and all of the Effects settings bumped up a notch. Back in April, the same preset represented more conservative options.

Even still, a GeForce GT 1030 averages more than 110 FPS at 1920x1080, sliding past the Radeon RX 550 and nearly matching the RX 460 (with a markedly higher minimum frame rate). The old GeForce GTX 750 Ti beats them both, though.

This aligns well with observations we’ve been making over the past year: mainly, Nvidia jumps out ahead in older DirectX 11 titles, while AMD’s GCN architecture is utilized more effectively under DirectX 12 and Vulkan.

Moving the Graphics Quality slider to 7 has a profound impact on frame rates, knocking the GeForce GT 1030 down to an average of 44 FPS. It continues to beat Radeon RX 550, but trails the more resource-rich RX 460 by a larger margin.

GeForce GTX 750 Ti rolls along merrily roughly 21% faster than the GT 1030. It also starts at around $100, though (while they last). At that point, you’re better off with a GeForce GTX 1050 starting at the same price.



