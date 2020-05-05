Nvidia GeForce GT 1030 2GB Review

StarCraft II (DirectX 9)
The numbers we generated in our Radeon RX 550 review showed how much faster AMD’s cards are than HD Graphics 530. However, we didn’t really need to see 200 FPS+ performance. Bumping the game’s detail preset up from Medium to High helps temper this a bit, taking us to mid-100s.
GeForce GTX 1050 and 950 sit up top, followed by Radeon RX 460. GeForce GT 1030 trails Radeon RX 550 slightly, but the difference isn’t going to be perceptible. What’s important is that both entry-level discrete cards are dramatically faster than HD Graphics 530—GT 1030 beats Intel’s on-die engine by more than 200%.
Then, when they switched positions in some other tests, it became more clear. And, I concluded that even putting certain cards in tiers relative to each other is not that easy.
I was very glad to see this test, though, as I'd previously considered getting the GT1030. My need for it is no longer there.
Overall, I think the 750Ti, RX 550, and RX 460 are closer to each other than I anticipated. It does seem the 1030 is behind them all, but not too far behind.
Thanks for this review. I can't wait to see where it ultimately falls in the hierarchy chart(which, oddly, is missing the RX 560 but I suspect that is in the same tier as the RX 460)
yes it's enough, IDK where you heard that you need 3gb or VRAM.
Multiple sources say you need 3GB VRAM
http://nvidia.custhelp.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/4457/~/preview-of-4k-uhd-netflix-content-on-nvidia-gpus
http://www.pcworld.com/article/3193566/components-graphics/nvidia-quietly-opens-4k-netflix-streaming-on-geforce-gtx-10-series-graphics-cards.html
It's pretty stupid because that means you have to spend twice as much to get a 1050 Ti minimum.