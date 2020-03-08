Phanteks AMP Series 750W Power Supply Review

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

The following charts show the main rails' voltage values recorded between a range of 40W up to the PSU's maximum specified load, along with the deviation (in percent). Tight regulation is an important consideration every time we review a power supply, because it facilitates constant voltage levels despite varying loads. Tight load regulation also, among other factors, improves the system’s stability, especially under overclocked conditions and, at the same time, it applies less stress to the DC-DC converters that many system components utilize.

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 1-8: Load Regulation Image 2 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 8 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The load regulation is extra-tight on all rails but 5VSB, where it is satisfactory.

Hold-Up Time

Put simply; hold-up time is the amount of time that the system can continue to run without shutting down or rebooting during a power interruption.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 9-12: Hold-Up Time Image 2 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The hold-up time is close to 20ms while the power-ok signal exceeds the threshold that the ATX spec sets, and it is accurate.

Inrush Current

Inrush current, or switch-on surge, refers to the maximum, instantaneous input current drawn by an electrical device when it is first turned on. A large enough inrush current can cause circuit breakers and fuses to trip. It can also damage switches, relays, and bridge rectifiers. As a result, the lower the inrush current of a PSU right as it is turned on, the better.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 13-14: Inrush Current Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The inrush currents are a bit higher than the competition's.

10-110% Load Tests

These tests reveal the PSU's load regulation and efficiency levels under high ambient temperatures. They also show how the fan speed profile behaves under increased operating temperatures.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 4.385A 2.003A 1.994A 0.979A 74.624 85.625% 0 <6.0 45.13°C 0.929 12.089V 4.998V 3.312V 5.106V 87.152 39.80°C 115.14V 2 9.810A 3.005A 2.990A 1.178A 149.511 89.052% 0 <6.0 46.88°C 0.960 12.090V 4.995V 3.310V 5.095V 167.892 41.19°C 115.13V 3 15.634A 3.505A 3.478A 1.377A 225.025 89.806% 631 9.3 41.64°C 0.974 12.090V 4.994V 3.308V 5.084V 250.569 48.00°C 115.13V 4 21.392A 4.008A 3.992A 1.577A 299.796 89.786% 1021 21.3 41.94°C 0.980 12.088V 4.993V 3.306V 5.073V 333.900 49.20°C 115.13V 5 26.825A 5.011A 4.995A 1.778A 374.721 89.617% 1231 27.6 42.15°C 0.983 12.086V 4.991V 3.304V 5.062V 418.134 50.19°C 115.13V 6 32.257A 6.017A 5.997A 1.981A 449.650 89.100% 1697 33.1 42.96°C 0.985 12.085V 4.989V 3.302V 5.050V 504.657 51.35°C 115.13V 7 37.726A 7.020A 7.001A 2.184A 524.958 88.559% 1951 40.2 43.14°C 0.986 12.083V 4.987V 3.300V 5.038V 592.780 52.06°C 115.13V 8 43.192A 8.027A 8.005A 2.388A 600.262 88.013% 2102 41.1 44.38°C 0.988 12.082V 4.985V 3.298V 5.026V 682.013 53.75°C 115.12V 9 49.020A 8.532A 8.493A 2.392A 674.789 87.399% 2113 41.9 44.51°C 0.989 12.082V 4.984V 3.297V 5.019V 772.076 54.28°C 115.12V 10 54.651A 9.037A 9.012A 3.002A 750.014 86.579% 2120 42.3 46.14°C 0.990 12.082V 4.982V 3.295V 4.998V 866.281 56.33°C 115.12V 11 60.871A 9.038A 9.016A 3.006A 825.234 85.740% 2126 42.4 46.60°C 0.991 12.083V 4.982V 3.294V 4.991V 962.480 57.45°C 115.12V CL1 0.154A 12.002A 12.000A 0.000A 101.366 84.074% 1110 24.0 42.14°C 0.948 12.101V 4.987V 3.304V 5.114V 120.567 50.44°C 115.14V CL2 62.026A 1.003A 1.002A 1.000A 762.515 87.030% 2122 42.4 45.93°C 0.990 12.078V 4.990V 3.301V 5.053V 876.156 55.85°C 115.12V

The power supply operates in passive mode, up to the 20% load test. The fan starts at low RPM, in the 30% test, and the noise output remains low until the 50% load test. Finally, the PSU doesn't have a problem delivering more than its full load at temperatures close to 47 degrees Celsius, where the fan operates at its full speed.

20-80W Load Tests

In the following tests, we measure the PSU's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10% of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). This is important for representing when a PC is idle with power-saving features turned on.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 1.207A 0.501A 0.483A 0.195A 19.692 69.817% 0 <6.0 0.768 12.082V 5.004V 3.317V 5.130V 28.205 115.14V 2 2.466A 1.002A 0.999A 0.391A 40.117 80.293% 0 <6.0 0.880 12.083V 4.998V 3.313V 5.123V 49.963 115.14V 3 3.658A 1.500A 1.480A 0.586A 59.606 84.176% 0 <6.0 0.916 12.085V 4.998V 3.313V 5.117V 70.811 115.13V 4 4.916A 2.001A 1.994A 0.783A 80.027 86.339% 0 <6.0 0.934 12.087V 4.998V 3.312V 5.111V 92.689 115.13V

With 20% load we would like to see over 70% efficiency. In the other three tests the efficiency levels are satisfactory but not among the highest we have seen so far.

2% or 10W Load Test

Intel plans on raising the ante at efficiency levels under ultra-light loads. So from July 2020, the ATX spec will require 70% and higher efficiency with 115V input. The applied load is only 10W for PSUs with 500W and lower capacities, while for stronger units we dial 2% of their max-rated-capacity.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 1.094A 0.211A 0.211A 0.052A 15.228 62.931% 0 <6.0 0.728 12.069V 5.006V 3.318V 5.133V 24.198 115.13V

The efficiency with a 2% load of the PSU's max-rated-capacity should exceed 70%.

Efficiency

Next, we plotted a chart showing the PSU's efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110% of its maximum-rated capacity. The higher a PSU’s efficiency, the less energy goes wasted, leading to a reduced carbon footprint and lower electricity bills.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 15-18: Efficiency Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

With normal loads, the efficiency levels are not so high, while with light loads, the PSU performs better. Finally, with a 2% load, the efficiency doesn't even get close to 70%, which is what the ATX spec will require from July 2020.

5VSB Efficiency

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.100A 0.514 73.219% 0.112 5.135V 0.702 115.13V 2 0.250A 1.283 75.693% 0.226 5.131V 1.695 115.13V 3 0.550A 2.819 76.770% 0.337 5.124V 3.672 115.13V 4 1.000A 5.115 76.860% 0.403 5.114V 6.655 115.13V 5 1.500A 7.656 77.209% 0.436 5.103V 9.916 115.13V 6 3.001A 15.195 75.372% 0.479 5.064V 20.160 115.13V

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 19-20: 5VSB Efficiency Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The 5VSB rail needs an upgrade, to become more efficient.

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 12.066V 5.005V 3.317V 5.136V 8.416 0.558 115.1V Standby 0.050 0.007 115.1V

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 21-22: Vampire Power Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The vampire power levels are low, with both voltage inputs.

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

All results are obtained between an ambient temperature of 37 to 47 degrees Celsius (98.6 to 116.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The fan profile, at high operating temperatures, is aggressive. The semi-passive mode doesn't last long, and with 525W and higher loads, the fan's noise output exceeds 40 dB(A).

The following results were obtained at 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit) ambient temperature.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

At normal temperatures, for a chassis' internals, the fan speed profile remains aggressive, and the 40 dB(A) mark breaks with 600W and higher loads.

