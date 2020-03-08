Phanteks AMP Series 750W Power Supply Review

The Phanteks AMP 750W uses a popular Seasonic platform, so its good performance is no surprise. The fan speed profile could be a bit more relaxed, though.

The Phanteks AMP Series is based on the newest revision of the Seasonic Focus platform, which is quite popular in the PSU market. The strongest model of the AMP line, with 750W max power, offers high performance, but its noise output is quite high, reaching 33 dB(A). On the other hand, the similar capacity Corsair RM and RMx units, along with the Asus ROG Strix 750, offer high performance along with silent operation,

We have already reviewed the AMP models with 550W and 650W max power and found them to be highly competitive in the tough PSU market. For users that need more Watts, though, the AMP model with 750W is a more suitable choice. Like the other two members of the family, this one also uses the newest version of the Seasonic Focus platform, which is among the most popular in today's market.

The Phanteks AMP 750W has compact dimensions, and it is fully modular, featuring two EPS and four PCIe connectors. It can deliver almost full power at +12V, while the combined power of the minor rails is restricted at 100W since no modern system will require more Watts from these rails.

Specifications

Manufacturer (OEM) Seasonic Max. DC Output 750W Efficiency 80 PLUS Platinum, ETA-A (88-91%) Noise LAMBDA-S++ (30-35 dB[A]) Modular ✓ (Fully) Intel C6/C7 Power State Support ✓ Operating Temperature (Continuous Full Load) 0 - 50°C Over Voltage Protection ✓ Under Voltage Protection ✓ Over Power Protection ✓ Over Current (+12V) Protection ✓ Over Temperature Protection ✓ Short Circuit Protection ✓ Surge Protection ✓ Inrush Current Protection ✓ Fan Failure Protection ✗ No Load Operation ✓ Cooling 120mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan (HA1225H12F-Z) Semi-Passive Operation ✓ (selectable) Dimensions (W x H x D) 150 x 85 x 140mm Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lb) Form Factor ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92 Warranty 10 Years

Power Specifications

Rail 3.3V 5V 12V 5VSB -12V Max. Power Amps 20 20 62.5 3 0.3 Watts 100 750 15 3.6 Total Max. Power (W) 750

Cables & Connectors

Modular Cables Cable Count Connector Count (Total) Gauge In Cable Capacitors ATX connector 20+4 pin (610mm) 1 1 18-22AWG Yes 4+4 pin EPS12V (650mm) 2 2 18AWG No 6+2 pin PCIe (680mm+80mm) 2 4 18AWG No SATA (420mm+150mm+150mm+150mm) 2 8 18AWG No SATA (300mm+150mm) 1 2 18AWG No 4-pin Molex (450mm+120mm+120mm) 1 3 18AWG No 4-pin Molex to SATA 3.3V Adapter (150mm+150mm) 1 2 18AWG No AC Power Cord (1370mm) - C13 coupler 1 1 18AWG -

There are two EPS and four PCIe connectors, along with a large number of peripheral ones. All cables are long enough for a 750W power supply, but the distance between the 4-pin Molex connectors is low at 120mm. It should be 150mm, at least. Finally, there are in-cable caps only on the ATX cable, and all connectors use the standard 18AWG gauges, with only the sense-wires being thinner (22AWG).

Component Analysis

We strongly encourage you to have a look at our PSUs 101 article, which provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to better understand the components we're about to discuss.

General Data - Manufacturer (OEM) Seasonic PCB Type Double Sided Primary Side - Transient Filter 4x Y caps, 2x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV, 1x Discharge IC Inrush Protection NTC Thermistor & Relay Bridge Rectifier(s) 2x GBU1508 (800V, 15A @ 100°C) APFC MOSFETS 2x Infineon IPA50R190CE (550V, 15.7A @ 100°C, 0.19Ohm) APFC Boost Diode 1x STMicroelectronics STTH8S06(600V, 8A) Hold-up Cap(s) 1x Rubycon (400V, 560uF, 2,000h @ 105°C, MXH) Main Switchers 4x Champion GPT10N50AD (500V, 9.7A, 0.7Ohm) APFC Controller Champion CM6500UNX Resonant Controllers Champion CM6901T6 Topology Primary side: Full-Bridge & LLC converter

Secondary side: Synchronous Rectification & DC-DC converters Secondary Side - +12V MOSFETS 4x Nexperia PSMN2R6-40YS (40V, 100A @ 100°C, 5.3mOhm @ 175°C) 5V & 3.3V DC-DC Converters Filtering Capacitors Electrolytics: 6x Nippon Chemi-Con (4-10,000h @ 105°C, KY), 3x Nippon Chemi-Con (1-5,000h @ 105°C, KZE), 2x Nichicon (2-5,000h @ 105°C, HD), 3x Nichicon (4-10,000h @ 105°C, HE)

Polymers: 9x FPCAP, 2x NIC, 6x United Chemi-Con Supervisor IC Weltrend WT7527V (OCP, OVP, UVP, SCP, PG) Fan Model Hong Hua HA1225H12F-Z (120mm, 12V, 0.58A, Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan) 5VSB Circuit - Rectifier 1xPFC P10V45SP SBR (45V, 10A) Standby PWM Controller Excelliance MOS EM8569

As we already mentioned, all AMP models are based on Seasonic's newest Focus Plus platform. The main PCB is compact. Still, there is enough clearance between parts to allow for proper airflow. The build quality is excellent, and all parts are by good manufacturers so that they will have a pretty long life even under harsh operating conditions.

The transient filter has all the necessary components, but as usual, our EMC pre-compliance testing will reveal if it does a good job.

There are two bridge rectifiers, bolted on a dedicated heat sink.

Right in front of the APFC converter is the NTC thermistor and bypass relay combo, that restrict inrush currents.

The main FETs are arranged into a full-bridge topology, which is supported by an LLC resonant converter.

The +12V FETs are installed on the solder side of the main PCB. Two DC-DC converters are powered from this rail, to generate the 5V and 3.3V rails.

Japanese manufacturers provide the filtering caps, and most of them belong to good lines with an increased lifetime. Besides electrolytic caps, a large number of polymer is also present on the main PCB and the modular board.

The standby PWM controller, responsible for the 5VSB rail, is partially hidden by the primary heat sink.

At the front side of the modular board, we find four polymer and three electrolytic caps. As you can see in the photos above, there is room for more polymer caps.

The soldering quality is good, and the same goes for the parts that Seasonic used to make this platform.

As usual, for a Seasonic-made product, the cooling fan is provided by Hong-Hua, and its model number is HA1225H12F-Z. It uses a fluid dynamic bearing and measures 120mm. The use of a larger fan was not possible, due to the compact chassis.

