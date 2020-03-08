Phanteks AMP Series 750W Power Supply Review

The Phanteks AMP Series is based on the newest revision of the Seasonic Focus platform, which is quite popular in the PSU market. The strongest model of the AMP line, with 750W max power, offers high performance, but its noise output is quite high, reaching 33 dB(A). On the other hand, the similar capacity Corsair RM and RMx units, along with the Asus ROG Strix 750, offer high performance along with silent operation,
We have already reviewed the AMP models with 550W and 650W max power and found them to be highly competitive in the tough PSU market. For users that need more Watts, though, the AMP model with 750W is a more suitable choice. Like the other two members of the family, this one also uses the newest version of the Seasonic Focus platform, which is among the most popular in today's market.
Product Photos
The Phanteks AMP 750W has compact dimensions, and it is fully modular, featuring two EPS and four PCIe connectors. It can deliver almost full power at +12V, while the combined power of the minor rails is restricted at 100W since no modern system will require more Watts from these rails.
Product Photos
Specifications
|
Manufacturer (OEM)
|
Seasonic
|
Max. DC Output
|
750W
|
Efficiency
|
80 PLUS Platinum, ETA-A (88-91%)
|
Noise
|
LAMBDA-S++ (30-35 dB[A])
|
Modular
|
✓ (Fully)
|
Intel C6/C7 Power State Support
|
✓
|
Operating Temperature (Continuous Full Load)
|
0 - 50°C
|
Over Voltage Protection
|
✓
|
Under Voltage Protection
|
✓
|
Over Power Protection
|
✓
|
Over Current (+12V) Protection
|
✓
|
Over Temperature Protection
|
✓
|
Short Circuit Protection
|
✓
|
Surge Protection
|
✓
|
Inrush Current Protection
|
✓
|
Fan Failure Protection
|
✗
|
No Load Operation
|
✓
|
Cooling
|
120mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan (HA1225H12F-Z)
|
Semi-Passive Operation
|
✓ (selectable)
|
Dimensions (W x H x D)
|
150 x 85 x 140mm
|
Weight
|
1.6 kg (3.53 lb)
|
Form Factor
|
ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92
|
Warranty
|
10 Years
Power Specifications
|Rail
|3.3V
|5V
|12V
|5VSB
|-12V
|Max. Power
|Amps
|20
|20
|62.5
|3
|0.3
|Watts
|100
|750
|15
|3.6
|Total Max. Power (W)
|750
Cables & Connectors
|Modular Cables
|Cable Count
|Connector Count (Total)
|Gauge
|In Cable Capacitors
|ATX connector 20+4 pin (610mm)
|1
|1
|18-22AWG
|Yes
|4+4 pin EPS12V (650mm)
|2
|2
|18AWG
|No
|6+2 pin PCIe (680mm+80mm)
|2
|4
|18AWG
|No
|SATA (420mm+150mm+150mm+150mm)
|2
|8
|18AWG
|No
|SATA (300mm+150mm)
|1
|2
|18AWG
|No
|4-pin Molex (450mm+120mm+120mm)
|1
|3
|18AWG
|No
|4-pin Molex to SATA 3.3V Adapter (150mm+150mm)
|1
|2
|18AWG
|No
|AC Power Cord (1370mm) - C13 coupler
|1
|1
|18AWG
|-
There are two EPS and four PCIe connectors, along with a large number of peripheral ones. All cables are long enough for a 750W power supply, but the distance between the 4-pin Molex connectors is low at 120mm. It should be 150mm, at least. Finally, there are in-cable caps only on the ATX cable, and all connectors use the standard 18AWG gauges, with only the sense-wires being thinner (22AWG).
Cable Photos
Component Analysis
We strongly encourage you to have a look at our PSUs 101 article, which provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to better understand the components we're about to discuss.
|General Data
|-
|Manufacturer (OEM)
|Seasonic
|PCB Type
|Double Sided
|Primary Side
|-
|Transient Filter
|4x Y caps, 2x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV, 1x Discharge IC
|Inrush Protection
|NTC Thermistor & Relay
|Bridge Rectifier(s)
|2x GBU1508 (800V, 15A @ 100°C)
|APFC MOSFETS
|2x Infineon IPA50R190CE (550V, 15.7A @ 100°C, 0.19Ohm)
|APFC Boost Diode
|1x STMicroelectronics STTH8S06(600V, 8A)
|Hold-up Cap(s)
|1x Rubycon (400V, 560uF, 2,000h @ 105°C, MXH)
|Main Switchers
|4x Champion GPT10N50AD (500V, 9.7A, 0.7Ohm)
|APFC Controller
|Champion CM6500UNX
|Resonant Controllers
|Champion CM6901T6
|Topology
|Primary side: Full-Bridge & LLC converter
Secondary side: Synchronous Rectification & DC-DC converters
|Secondary Side
|-
|+12V MOSFETS
|4x Nexperia PSMN2R6-40YS (40V, 100A @ 100°C, 5.3mOhm @ 175°C)
|5V & 3.3V
|DC-DC Converters
|Filtering Capacitors
|
Electrolytics: 6x Nippon Chemi-Con (4-10,000h @ 105°C, KY), 3x Nippon Chemi-Con (1-5,000h @ 105°C, KZE), 2x Nichicon (2-5,000h @ 105°C, HD), 3x Nichicon (4-10,000h @ 105°C, HE)
|Supervisor IC
|Weltrend WT7527V (OCP, OVP, UVP, SCP, PG)
|Fan Model
|Hong Hua HA1225H12F-Z (120mm, 12V, 0.58A, Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan)
|5VSB Circuit
|-
|Rectifier
|1xPFC P10V45SP SBR (45V, 10A)
|Standby PWM Controller
|Excelliance MOS EM8569
Overall Photos
As we already mentioned, all AMP models are based on Seasonic's newest Focus Plus platform. The main PCB is compact. Still, there is enough clearance between parts to allow for proper airflow. The build quality is excellent, and all parts are by good manufacturers so that they will have a pretty long life even under harsh operating conditions.
The transient filter has all the necessary components, but as usual, our EMC pre-compliance testing will reveal if it does a good job.
Bridge rectifiers
There are two bridge rectifiers, bolted on a dedicated heat sink.
APFC converter
Right in front of the APFC converter is the NTC thermistor and bypass relay combo, that restrict inrush currents.
Main FETs and primary transformer
The main FETs are arranged into a full-bridge topology, which is supported by an LLC resonant converter.
12V FETs and VRMs
The +12V FETs are installed on the solder side of the main PCB. Two DC-DC converters are powered from this rail, to generate the 5V and 3.3V rails.
Filtering caps
Japanese manufacturers provide the filtering caps, and most of them belong to good lines with an increased lifetime. Besides electrolytic caps, a large number of polymer is also present on the main PCB and the modular board.
5VSB Circuit
The standby PWM controller, responsible for the 5VSB rail, is partially hidden by the primary heat sink.
Modular board front
At the front side of the modular board, we find four polymer and three electrolytic caps. As you can see in the photos above, there is room for more polymer caps.
Soldering quality
The soldering quality is good, and the same goes for the parts that Seasonic used to make this platform.
Cooling fan
As usual, for a Seasonic-made product, the cooling fan is provided by Hong-Hua, and its model number is HA1225H12F-Z. It uses a fluid dynamic bearing and measures 120mm. The use of a larger fan was not possible, due to the compact chassis.
MORE: Best Power Supplies
MORE: How We Test Power Supplies
MORE: All Power Supply Content