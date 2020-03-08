Phanteks AMP Series 750W Power Supply Review

Performance Rating

With lower ripple at +12V (<20mV), the Phanteks unit could reach the performance of the ROG Strix model, which uses the same platform.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

Unfortunately, the fan speed profile is aggressive, so the overall noise output exceeds 30 dB(A). The difference with the Phanteks unit and the Corsair and the Asus ROG models is vast.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.

The overall efficiency score is satisfactory and easily takes the lead from the most significant opponent, the Corsair RM750x.

