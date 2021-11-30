Philips Momentum 559M1RYV Review: TV and Monitor Converge

TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon

To read about our monitor tests in-depth, please check out Display Testing Explained: How We Test PC Monitors. We cover brightness and contrast testing on page two.

Uncalibrated – Maximum Backlight Level

Light output is prodigious for all the screens in the test group. The 559M1RYV tops out at over 775 nits in SDR mode, which from a panel this large is really bright. You’ll rarely have a need to turn up the backlight all the way. Our only beef is that the minimum level is still fairly bright at 100 nits. If you play in a dark room, definitely turn on the Ambiglow to balance the image with ambient light.

Black levels are superb at just 0.1485 nits with the backlight on full. Both Philips screens excel in this test. Resulting contrast is 5,223.4:1, bested only by the Aorus FV43U. This is the panel’s native contrast with SmartContrast turned off. If you turn it on, a black field pattern shuts off the backlight, making the black level unmeasurable.

After Calibration to 200 nits

Calibration doesn’t affect the 559M1RYV’s ranking at all; it’s still the best screen after the Aorus. It is the first monitor we’ve reviewed that posted identical contrast ratios before and after adjustment. With 5,223.4:1, the picture is stunning, sharp and saturated with deep blacks and terrific depth.

The 559M1RYV slips to third in the intra-image contrast test. The number is still very high which shows Philips’ attention to quality control and component selection. This is a very well-engineered and built monitor.