PNY RTX 4070 Review: Single 8-Pin, No 16-Pin 12VHPWR

We showed benchmarks of the PNY GeForce RTX 4070 Verto Dual in our initial Nvidia RTX 4070 Founders Edition launch review. Then a bunch of other stuff came along, like the RTX 4060 Ti and RX 7600 launches, but now we're getting around to various third-party reviews. These are some of the best graphics cards, for gaming and other purposes, and the RTX 4070 looks to hit the sweet spot in terms of specs and pricing.



At its core, the RTX 4070 performs a lot like the previous generation RTX 3080, despite having 2GB more VRAM but a much narrower 192-bit memory interface. That's thanks to the Nvidia Ada Lovelace architecture, and specifically the inclusion of up to 8MB of L2 cache per 32-bit chunk of memory interface. The additional memory can help in a few instances, but higher resolutions also tend to prefer the increased raw bandwidth of the 3080's 320-bit interface.



Let's start with the usual specs table before getting into the specifics of the PNY card.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Nvidia and AMD GPU Specifications Graphics Card RTX 4070 RTX 4060 Ti RTX 4070 Ti RTX 4080 RX 7600 RX 7900 XT RX 6750 XT RX 6800 RX 6800 XT RX 6950 XT Architecture AD104 AD106 AD104 AD103 Navi 33 Navi 31 Navi 22 Navi 21 Navi 21 Navi 21 Process Technology TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC N6 TSMC N5 + N6 TSMC N7 TSMC N7 TSMC N7 TSMC N7 Transistors (Billion) 32 22.9 35.8 45.9 13.3 45.6 + 5x 2.05 17.2 26.8 26.8 26.8 Die size (mm^2) 294.5 187.8 294.5 378.6 204 300 + 225 336 519 519 519 SMs / CUs 46 34 60 76 32 84 40 60 72 80 GPU Cores (Shaders) 5888 4352 7680 9728 2048 5376 2560 3840 4608 5120 Tensor / AI Cores 184 136 240 304 64 168 N/A N/A N/A N/A Ray Tracing "Cores" 46 34 60 76 32 84 40 60 72 80 Boost Clock (MHz) 2475 2535 2610 2505 2625 2400 2600 2105 2250 2310 VRAM Speed (Gbps) 21 18 21 22.4 18 20 18 16 16 18 VRAM (GB) 12 8 12 16 8 20 12 16 16 16 VRAM Bus Width 192 128 192 256 128 320 192 256 256 256 L2 / Infinity Cache 36 32 48 64 32 80 96 128 128 128 ROPs 64 48 80 112 64 192 64 96 128 128 TMUs 184 136 240 304 128 336 160 240 288 320 TFLOPS FP32 (Boost) 29.1 22.1 40.1 48.7 21.5 51.6 13.3 16.2 20.7 23.7 TFLOPS FP16 (FP8) 233 (466) 177 (353) 321 (641) 390 (780) 43.0 103.2 26.6 32.4 41.4 47.4 Bandwidth (GBps) 504 288 504 717 288 800 432 512 512 576 TDP (watts) 200 160 285 320 165 315 250 250 300 335 Launch Date Apr 2023 May 2023 Jan 2023 Nov 2022 May 2023 Dec 2022 May 2022 Nov 2020 Nov 2020 May 2022 Launch Price $599 $399 $799 $1,199 $269 $899 $549 $579 $649 $1,099 Current Price $585 $400 $790 $1,108 $257 $780 $330 $490 $500 $630

The above specs table shows the ten GPUs we'll be using for this review. The PNY RTX 4070 Verto Dual and Nvidia RTX 4070 Founders Edition have identical specs, since both use the reference clocks. There's not much more we can add.



The RTX 4070 lands at a $599.99 MSRP, and there are even cards periodically available for less than that — like right now, you can pick up the RTX 4070 from Asus, Gigabyte, MSI, or Zotac with a $50 instant rebate using code "ZIPDADS" (for Fathers' Day, if that wasn't obvious). PNY's card unfortunately isn't part of that deal. It's also "while funds last," so you may or may not be able to take advantage of that offer.



That sort of deal does speak volumes about graphics card sales in general. The past several Black Fridays and Prime Days, for example, had very few if any noteworthy GPU deals, but that's a straight $50 discount from Newegg on a graphics card that released less than two months ago. It's a safe bet that Nvidia could also drop the prices on all of its GPUs $50 or so without incurring too much pain.



Short-term sales aside, we can't help but feel the RTX 4070 should be selling for a lot less than its MSRP. It's faster than the previous generation RTX 3070, but it also comes with a substantially smaller die size. 294.5 mm^2 on TSMC 4N compared to 392.5 mm^2 on Samsung 8N likely means the AD104 chips do cost more, but Nvidia should still get about 190 chips per wafer. Even at $19,000 per 4N wafer, that's only $100 per chip (and Nvidia probably pays less than that due to the number of wafers it orders).

PNY GeForce RTX 4070 Verto Dual

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

PNY uses a nondescript box for its base model RTX 4070. That's fine, as most people are far more interested in the performance and graphics card than in the packaging. Inside the box sits the card in an anti-static bag... and that's pretty much it.



There's no support stand here, which, considering the card weighs 687g, shouldn't be a problem. The card's dimensions are 247x120x40 mm. Nvidia's RTX 4070 Founders Edition by way of comparison measures 244x111x40, so it's just a touch shorter in both length and height, though it's quite a bit heavier at 1021g.

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

PNY uses a dual-fan configuration, as implied by the model name. Each fan is 85mm in diameter, so smaller than some cards. More importantly, there's no integrated rim to improve static pressure and airflow. That gives Nvidia's reference card a double advantage: Its 91mm fans have more area, and they include a rim around the outside diameter.



The radiator also carries this same approach of not going hog-wild on cooling capacity. There are plenty of heatsink fins, but only three heatpipes running through them. The RTX 4070 only has a 200W TGP (Total Graphics Power), so the cooling should be sufficient, but as we'll see later, this modest setup ultimately results in higher fan speeds and noise levels.



As with most recent Nvidia GPUs, you get three DisplayPort 1.4a outputs and a single HDMI 2.1 port. With DSC (Display Stream Compression), you can get "visually lossless" 4K at 240Hz. Some might quibble about how good the image truly looks, but having tested it, we don't have any complaints — and most of the time, at 4K you won't be pushing framerates anywhere near the 240 Hz maximum refresh rate.