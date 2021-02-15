Razer Tomahawk ATX Review: Razer Invader

We are using the following system for our case test bed:

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

After stripping the case down, we installed the motherboard, GPU and power supply into it. Being a big case, that all went without issue. The only complaint I have here is that the motherboard standoffs didn’t seem to line up with our board nicely, though that could be down to the integrated IO shield used on our Asus board.

Cable Management

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

When it comes to cable management, the Tomahawk ATX offers a pleasantly smooth experience. The cable shield in the motherboard area is roomy enough to allow big connectors through without finicking, and on the other side of the case there’s plenty of space for cable slack. The PSU shroud also has roomy cutouts to deal with otherwise tricky connector placements.

Three Velcro straps make easy work of guiding the cables along the tidy way, and when all is done, two covers are helpful for covering up all the cable mess. We would have liked to see a cover for the cables at the PSU area, but the glass is so tinted you can’t really see the slack anyway.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Build Complete

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The case comes with two bits of lighting: the Razer logo, which is backlit by a white LED but shines green through the logo, and Chroma underglow. This underglow comprises two D-RGB strips, one on each side of the case, that have a diffuser to create a very smooth lighting effect underneath the chassis. On photo it looks a little blown out, but off-camera it’s pleasant light that’s easy on the eyes.

Because our Asus motherboard keeps the internal USB headers powered on, the lighting, at least on the Razer Logo, also stayed on when the system is switched off -- not exactly useful for knowing whether the system is on, but it doesn make a statement.