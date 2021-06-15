Samsung 49-Inch Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor Review: Big Screen, Big 1000R Curve

Our HDR benchmarking uses Portrait Displays’ Calman software. To learn about our HDR testing, see our breakdown of how we test PC monitors.

The 49-Inch Odyssey G9 delivers excellent HDR with DisplayHDR 1000 certification and an effective local-dimming edge backlight. We recorded some extremely impressive numbers in our tests.

HDR Brightness & Contrast

At over 1,300 nits, the G9, again, takes things to another level in our HDR contrast tests. We measured these results using full-field patterns, which means the 100% pattern was bright enough to be seen from space -- seriously though, we couldn’t look directly at the screen.

Black levels proved difficult to measure because the backlight is completely shut off when the brightness signal is 0%. By turning on a small block of info text from the pattern generator, we were just able to pull a 0.0225-nit measurement. That makes the HDR contrast ratio an impressive 58,881.7:1. And this can be seen in actual content. The G9 is a standout among HDR monitors.

Grayscale, EOTF & Color

The G9’s HDR grayscale and color accuracy are equally fine. We could see slight green errors in the grayscale test, but they weren’t visible in actual content. Only the brightest highlights had the error, and they were too small to show a problem. The variable backlight causes an interesting wiggle in the chart after the 75% transition point, but luminance tracks perfectly up to that level. And you won’t see a problem in content because levels over 75% are only in the smallest highlight areas of the picture.

HDR color tracks almost perfectly, better than most of the HDR monitors we’ve tested. Every measurement is on or close to its target. Yellow is slightly off hue but not visibly so. Primary colors are right on the money, making HDR images more natural and lifelike. It doesn’t get much better than this.