Trending

Samsung 49-Inch Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor Review: Big Screen, Big 1000R Curve

The 49-inch Odyssey G9 is on another level.

By

Samsung 49-Inch Odyssey G9
Editor's Choice
(Image: © Samsung)

Our HDR benchmarking uses Portrait Displays’ Calman software. To learn about our HDR testing, see our breakdown of how we test PC monitors.

The 49-Inch Odyssey G9 delivers excellent HDR with DisplayHDR 1000 certification and an effective local-dimming edge backlight. We recorded some extremely impressive numbers in our tests.

HDR Brightness & Contrast

Image 1 of 3

Samsung 49-Inch Odyssey G9

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 3

Samsung 49-Inch Odyssey G9

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 3

Samsung 49-Inch Odyssey G9

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

At over 1,300 nits, the G9, again, takes things to another level in our HDR contrast tests. We measured these results using full-field patterns, which means the 100% pattern was bright enough to be seen from space -- seriously though, we couldn’t look directly at the screen.

Black levels proved difficult to measure because the backlight is completely shut off when the brightness signal is 0%. By turning on a small block of info text from the pattern generator, we were just able to pull a 0.0225-nit measurement. That makes the HDR contrast ratio an impressive 58,881.7:1. And this can be seen in actual content. The G9 is a standout among HDR monitors.

Grayscale, EOTF & Color

Image 1 of 2

Samsung 49-Inch Odyssey G9

(Image credit: Portrait Displays Calman)
Image 2 of 2

Samsung 49-Inch Odyssey G9

(Image credit: Portrait Displays Calman)

The G9’s HDR grayscale and color accuracy are equally fine. We could see slight green errors in the grayscale test, but they weren’t visible in actual content. Only the brightest highlights had the error, and they were too small to show a problem. The variable backlight causes an interesting wiggle in the chart after the 75% transition point, but luminance tracks perfectly up to that level. And you won’t see a problem in content because levels over 75% are only in the smallest highlight areas of the picture.

HDR color tracks almost perfectly, better than most of the HDR monitors we’ve tested. Every measurement is on or close to its target. Yellow is slightly off hue but not visibly so. Primary colors are right on the money, making HDR images more natural and lifelike. It doesn’t get much better than this.

5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Murissokah 15 June 2021 12:20
    I was hoping this would be about the supposed 2021 mini-led refresh for the G9, since the original model covered here is a year old by now. It could fix my main gripe with the G9 which is the awfully subpar 10-zone local dimming.

    yflpMod7huQ:134View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yflpMod7huQ&t=134s

    Any news on the 2021 model would be appreciated.
    Reply
  • Rocastroca 15 June 2021 13:23
    I just love mine. It is really a great experience, it sets PC gaming apart. Regardless of the screen size and format, fast, great color, acceptable contrast. Mini LED local dimming would be great IF they are fast enough for gaming.
    Reply
  • Murissokah 15 June 2021 13:31
    Rocastroca said:
    I just love mine. It is really a great experience, it sets PC gaming apart. Regardless of the screen size and format, fast, great color, acceptable contrast. Mini LED local dimming would be great IF they are fast enough for gaming.

    Shouldn't affect the panel frequency since it's just a backlight change. Besides, it should be faster than the current dimming tech. There's a supposed leak on the updated version that pretty much keeps all the other specs, but flaunts a VESA DisplayHDR 2000 certification (doesn't even exist yet). Same resolution, response times and support for G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Pro, so no changes there.
    Reply
  • littlechipsbigchips 15 June 2021 15:40
    49 inch ultra wide? thats out of the eye visual field ...
    Reply
  • archv 15 June 2021 15:40
    I had the previous version of this monitor (the 49" Samsung CRG9). I'd add one "Con" to the list for the G9, which is that the aspect ratio does NOT play well with some games. If stick to the big AAA titles, you'd probably be fine, but if you like to mess around with some indie games, or more niche games, you'll have trouble. Of course you can force it into some terrible 16:9 resolution and have half the monitor be black bars... but that kinda ruins the point doesn't it? I gave the 49" to my 15 yr old son, and got the Samsung G7 32" 16:9 works with everything :) Oddly, I don't miss widescreen AT ALL.
    Reply