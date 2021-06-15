Samsung 49-Inch Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor Review: Big Screen, Big 1000R Curve

Viewing Angles

The G9 has better viewing angles than most VA panels we’ve photographed. At 45 degrees to the sides, you can see a red/green shift and a 40% drop in brightness, but detail is strong with clear differences between the pattern steps. This means that as you move off axis, the picture will fade some but retain its depth. The top view is washed out and mostly devoid of detail, but honestly, who will sit above or below a monitor like this?

Screen Uniformity

To learn how we measure screen uniformity, click here.

We’re happy when any monitor measures under 10% in the uniformity test, but for a large screen like the G9, it’s even better. The Alienware is a record-setter and the X38 is impressive too, but the Samsung beats the other two 49-inch screens. Remember, this result is sample-specific. Other G9s might measure better or worse than this. But given the monitor’s premium price and factory calibration, one should expect good uniformity here.

Pixel Response & Input Lag

Click here to read up on our pixel response and input lag testing procedures.

A 5ms response time and 23ms of total lag is typical for a 240 Hz monitor. But no other example is this big. You can see that refresh rates are not a guarantee of total speed domination. Though the G9 is on top of both tests as expected, the Alienware comes in a close second with just 144 Hz, matching the 175 Hz Acer. Clearly, the G9 is the fastest 49-inch monitor available at present, plus one of the fastest gaming monitors we’ve tested period.