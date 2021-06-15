Trending

Samsung 49-Inch Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor Review: Big Screen, Big 1000R Curve

The 49-inch Odyssey G9 is on another level.

By

Samsung 49-Inch Odyssey G9
Editor's Choice
(Image: © Samsung)

Viewing Angles

Samsung 49-Inch Odyssey G9

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The G9 has better viewing angles than most VA panels we’ve photographed. At 45 degrees to the sides, you can see a red/green shift and a 40% drop in brightness, but detail is strong with clear differences between the pattern steps. This means that as you move off axis, the picture will fade some but retain its depth. The top view is washed out and mostly devoid of detail, but honestly, who will sit above or below a monitor like this?

Screen Uniformity

Samsung 49-Inch Odyssey G9

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

To learn how we measure screen uniformity, click here.

We’re happy when any monitor measures under 10% in the uniformity test, but for a large screen like the G9, it’s even better. The Alienware is a record-setter and the X38 is impressive too, but the Samsung beats the other two 49-inch screens. Remember, this result is sample-specific. Other G9s might measure better or worse than this. But given the monitor’s premium price and factory calibration, one should expect good uniformity here.

Pixel Response & Input Lag

Image 1 of 2

Samsung 49-Inch Odyssey G9

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 2

Samsung 49-Inch Odyssey G9

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Click here to read up on our pixel response and input lag testing procedures.

A 5ms response time and 23ms of total lag is typical for a 240 Hz monitor. But no other example is this big. You can see that refresh rates are not a guarantee of total speed domination. Though the G9 is on top of both tests as expected, the Alienware comes in a close second with just 144 Hz, matching the 175 Hz Acer. Clearly, the G9 is the fastest 49-inch monitor available at present, plus one of the fastest gaming monitors we’ve tested period.

5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Murissokah 15 June 2021 12:20
    I was hoping this would be about the supposed 2021 mini-led refresh for the G9, since the original model covered here is a year old by now. It could fix my main gripe with the G9 which is the awfully subpar 10-zone local dimming.

    yflpMod7huQ:134View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yflpMod7huQ&t=134s

    Any news on the 2021 model would be appreciated.
    Reply
  • Rocastroca 15 June 2021 13:23
    I just love mine. It is really a great experience, it sets PC gaming apart. Regardless of the screen size and format, fast, great color, acceptable contrast. Mini LED local dimming would be great IF they are fast enough for gaming.
    Reply
  • Murissokah 15 June 2021 13:31
    Rocastroca said:
    I just love mine. It is really a great experience, it sets PC gaming apart. Regardless of the screen size and format, fast, great color, acceptable contrast. Mini LED local dimming would be great IF they are fast enough for gaming.

    Shouldn't affect the panel frequency since it's just a backlight change. Besides, it should be faster than the current dimming tech. There's a supposed leak on the updated version that pretty much keeps all the other specs, but flaunts a VESA DisplayHDR 2000 certification (doesn't even exist yet). Same resolution, response times and support for G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Pro, so no changes there.
    Reply
  • littlechipsbigchips 15 June 2021 15:40
    49 inch ultra wide? thats out of the eye visual field ...
    Reply
  • archv 15 June 2021 15:40
    I had the previous version of this monitor (the 49" Samsung CRG9). I'd add one "Con" to the list for the G9, which is that the aspect ratio does NOT play well with some games. If stick to the big AAA titles, you'd probably be fine, but if you like to mess around with some indie games, or more niche games, you'll have trouble. Of course you can force it into some terrible 16:9 resolution and have half the monitor be black bars... but that kinda ruins the point doesn't it? I gave the 49" to my 15 yr old son, and got the Samsung G7 32" 16:9 works with everything :) Oddly, I don't miss widescreen AT ALL.
    Reply