Samsung 49-Inch Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor Review: Big Screen, Big 1000R Curve

The G9 comes calibrated from the factory. In its Custom or sRGB modes, you don’t have to do any calibration to get the most accurate image.

Grayscale & Gamma Tracking

Our grayscale and gamma tests use Calman calibration software from Portrait Displays. We describe our grayscale and gamma tests in detail here.

Samsung 49-Inch Odyssey G9

(Image credit: Portrait Displays Calman)
Samsung 49-Inch Odyssey G9

(Image credit: Portrait Displays Calman)

In Custom mode, the G9 has no visible errors anywhere in the brightness range. Only 20 and 100% brightness show an error that’s greater than 2 Delta E (dE), but all steps are below the 3dE threshold, where errors can be seen with the naked eye.

sRGB mode is equally accurate and shows the same tracking as Custom. The only difference between them is the size of the color gamut. Purists will want to engage sRGB for all SDR content. But if you choose Custom, the extra color looks good without being overblown. In both cases, gamma tracks perfectly along the 2.2 line. This is excellent performance for any display, calibrated or not.

Comparisons

Samsung 49-Inch Odyssey G9

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Samsung 49-Inch Odyssey G9

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Samsung 49-Inch Odyssey G9

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Samsung 49-Inch Odyssey G9

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The MSI overachieves in our out-of-box grayscale test, but the Samsung’s second place is a solid result that’s superior to most monitors of any category. Reducing brightness to 200 nits dropped the G9 to fifth place, but none of the screens have visible errors anyway. You won’t find many screens with factory calibrations this good.

Gamma tracking is also stellar with a tiny 0.06 range of values and a 0.45 deviation from 2.2. The average value we measured was 2.19. It doesn’t get much better than that.

Color Gamut Accuracy

Our color gamut and volume testing use Portrait Displays’ Calman software. For details on our color gamut testing and volume calculations, click here.

Samsung 49-Inch Odyssey G9

(Image credit: Portrait Displays Calman)
Samsung 49-Inch Odyssey G9

(Image credit: Portrait Displays Calman)

Regardless of which gamut you choose, the Odyssey G9 delivers accurate and properly saturated color. In Custom mode, it covers most of DCI-P3 with all measurements on or close to their targets. There are no hue errors, and green’s slight undersaturation is typical of extended color screens.

The sRGB mode is the tiniest bit oversaturated in red and magenta, but this error is more visible to our color meter than to the eye. This mode also has no hue errors. Once again, the G9 impresses.

Comparisons

Samsung 49-Inch Odyssey G9

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Samsung 49-Inch Odyssey G9

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The first chart above shows the average DCI-P3 color error for all monitors. The 49-inch Odssey G9 takes a solid third place with a 1.67dE result. The sRGB error is a tad lower at 1.58dE but good enough for third place. Remember, the G9’s numbers are from a factory calibration. All we did was adjust peak brightness to 200 nits; we made no other changes to the monitor’s default settings.

The G9 has slightly above average DCI-P3 color volume with 88.2% coverage. That’s below the class-leading Viotek but ahead of the AOC. In practice, this difference will be hard to spot. It might be easier to pick the Viotek over the AOC but with Samsung in the middle, it will satisfy any user’s desire for a colorful image. In sRGB mode, the volume is 98.51%, thanks to a tiny shortage of red. This flaw is also difficult to spot in actual content.

Comments
  • Murissokah 15 June 2021 12:20
    I was hoping this would be about the supposed 2021 mini-led refresh for the G9, since the original model covered here is a year old by now. It could fix my main gripe with the G9 which is the awfully subpar 10-zone local dimming.

    yflpMod7huQ:134View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yflpMod7huQ&t=134s

    Any news on the 2021 model would be appreciated.
  • Rocastroca 15 June 2021 13:23
    I just love mine. It is really a great experience, it sets PC gaming apart. Regardless of the screen size and format, fast, great color, acceptable contrast. Mini LED local dimming would be great IF they are fast enough for gaming.
  • Murissokah 15 June 2021 13:31
    Rocastroca said:
    I just love mine. It is really a great experience, it sets PC gaming apart. Regardless of the screen size and format, fast, great color, acceptable contrast. Mini LED local dimming would be great IF they are fast enough for gaming.

    Shouldn't affect the panel frequency since it's just a backlight change. Besides, it should be faster than the current dimming tech. There's a supposed leak on the updated version that pretty much keeps all the other specs, but flaunts a VESA DisplayHDR 2000 certification (doesn't even exist yet). Same resolution, response times and support for G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Pro, so no changes there.
  • littlechipsbigchips 15 June 2021 15:40
    49 inch ultra wide? thats out of the eye visual field ...
  • archv 15 June 2021 15:40
    I had the previous version of this monitor (the 49" Samsung CRG9). I'd add one "Con" to the list for the G9, which is that the aspect ratio does NOT play well with some games. If stick to the big AAA titles, you'd probably be fine, but if you like to mess around with some indie games, or more niche games, you'll have trouble. Of course you can force it into some terrible 16:9 resolution and have half the monitor be black bars... but that kinda ruins the point doesn't it? I gave the 49" to my 15 yr old son, and got the Samsung G7 32" 16:9 works with everything :) Oddly, I don't miss widescreen AT ALL.
