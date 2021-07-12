SilverStone SX750 Platinum SFX Power Supply Review

Advanced Transient Response Tests

In the real world, power supplies are always working with loads that change. It's of immense importance, then, for the PSU to keep its rails within the ATX specification's defined ranges. The smaller the deviations, the more stable your PC will be with less stress applied to its components.

We should note that the ATX spec requires capacitive loading during the transient rests, but in our methodology, we also choose to apply a worst case scenario with no additional capacitance on the rails.

Advanced Transient Response at 20% – 20ms

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 12.133V 11.962V 1.41% Pass 5V 5.111V 5.035V 1.49% Pass 3.3V 3.307V 3.201V 3.21% Pass 5VSB 5.073V 5.023V 0.99% Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 20% – 10ms

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 12.136V 11.972V 1.35% Pass 5V 5.111V 5.023V 1.72% Pass 3.3V 3.308V 3.189V 3.60% Pass 5VSB 5.073V 5.022V 1.01% Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 20% – 1ms

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 12.136V 11.937V 1.64% Pass 5V 5.111V 5.035V 1.49% Pass 3.3V 3.308V 3.180V 3.87% Pass 5VSB 5.073V 5.019V 1.06% Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 50% – 20ms

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 12.092V 11.831V 2.16% Pass 5V 5.071V 5.018V 1.05% Pass 3.3V 3.268V 3.130V 4.22% Fail 5VSB 5.024V 4.965V 1.17% Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 50% – 10ms

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 12.091V 11.848V 2.01% Pass 5V 5.071V 5.005V 1.30% Pass 3.3V 3.269V 3.169V 3.06% Pass 5VSB 5.024V 4.981V 0.86% Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 50% – 1ms

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 12.092V 11.883V 1.73% Pass 5V 5.071V 4.995V 1.50% Pass 3.3V 3.268V 3.158V 3.37% Pass 5VSB 5.024V 4.980V 0.88% Pass

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 25-29: Transient Response

The 12V rail achieves decent performance for the standards of the SFX category, and the 5V rail is the best performer in these tests. Typically, the 3.3V rail is the worst performer, although, in this PSU, the deviations are not that high. Still, in several tests, it fails to keep its voltage above 3.2V, and in one test, it drops below the limit (3.14V).

Turn-On Transient Tests

In the next set of tests, we measure the PSU's response in simpler transient load scenarios—during its power-on phase. Ideally, we don't want to see any voltage overshoots or spikes since those put a lot of stress on the DC-DC converters of installed components.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Turn-On Transient Response Scope Shots

The 5VSB overshoot looks and is nasty. It stays below 5.5V, though, so it doesn't exceed the corresponding ATX spec limit. Nonetheless, Enhance should fix this issue. On the contrary, the 12V rail doesn't have voltage overshoot problems.

Power Supply Timing Tests

There are several signals generated by the power supply, which need to be within specified, by the ATX spec, ranges. If they are not, there can be compatibility issues with other system parts, especially mainboards. Starting in 2020, a PSU's Power-on time (T1) has to be lower than 150ms and the PWR_OK delay (T3) from 100 to 150ms, to be compatible with the Alternative Sleep Mode.

PSU Timings Table T1 (Power-on time) & T3 (PWR_OK delay) Load T1 T3 20% 160ms 130ms 100% 160ms 130ms

The PWR_OK delay is within the 100-150ms region, so the PSU could support the alternative sleep mode if the Power-on time was lower than 150ms.

Ripple Measurements

Ripple represents the AC fluctuations (periodic) and noise (random) found in the PSU's DC rails. This phenomenon significantly decreases the capacitors' lifespan because it causes them to run hotter. A 10-degree Celsius increase can cut into a cap's useful life by 50%. Ripple also plays an important role in overall system stability, especially when overclocking is involved.

The ripple limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 9.7 mV 5.0 mV 4.3 mV 11.8 mV Pass 20% Load 25.0 mV 5.4 mV 5.3 mV 12.4 mV Pass 30% Load 16.6 mV 5.6 mV 6.2 mV 12.9 mV Pass 40% Load 28.2 mV 6.3 mV 7.0 mV 13.6 mV Pass 50% Load 28.0 mV 6.7 mV 8.4 mV 14.2 mV Pass 60% Load 30.8 mV 6.6 mV 8.5 mV 15.2 mV Pass 70% Load 36.6 mV 7.1 mV 8.8 mV 16.7 mV Pass 80% Load 39.6 mV 7.8 mV 12.9 mV 18.2 mV Pass 90% Load 41.5 mV 8.1 mV 13.7 mV 18.5 mV Pass 100% Load 52.6 mV 8.8 mV 14.4 mV 23.5 mV Pass 110% Load 65.1 mV 22.8 mV 26.2 mV 52.9 mV Fail Crossload 1 18.8 mV 7.4 mV 10.9 mV 8.8 mV Pass Crossload 2 52.5 mV 7.0 mV 10.6 mV 19.2 mV Pass

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 30-33: Ripple Suppression

Ripple suppression is excellent on the minor rails, and merely satisfactory at 12V.

Ripple At Full Load

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Ripple Full Load Scope Shots

Ripple At 110% Load

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Ripple 110% Load Scope Shots

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Ripple CL1 Load Scope Shots

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Ripple CL2 Load Scope Shots

EMC Pre-Compliance Testing – Average & Quasi-Peak EMI Detector Results

Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) is the ability of a device to operate properly in its environment without disrupting the proper operation of other nearby devices.

Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) stands for the electromagnetic energy a device emits, and it can cause problems in other nearby devices if too high. For example, it can be the cause of increased static noise in your headphones or/and speakers.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Some spurs are exceeding the limits in the 730-808 kHz ratio, but with the QP EMI detector, most likely, there won't be any issues.

