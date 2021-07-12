SilverStone SX750 Platinum SFX Power Supply Review

SilverStone managed to meet Corsair and release an equally strong SFX power supply, with 750W output power. But the SX750 Platinum isn't as good an overall performer as Corsair's SF750 Platinum.

The SilverStone SX750 has an extremely high power density, meeting the rival Corsair SF750, but it cannot achieve the same performance levels. In fact, the overall performance difference between the SX750 and the SF750 reaches 13%, favoring the Corsair unit. Therefore, SilverStone needs to make several changes in this PSU to increase its performance and make it competitive enough to be on our list of the best power supplies, replacing the Corsair SF750 in the best SFX PSU category.

The SilverStone SX750 is among the strongest SFX units, along with the Corsair SF750 and the Cooler Master V850 SFX Gold. However, delivering so much power out of a tiny SFX platform is tough, especially after high performance. There is no room on the small PCB for extra ripple filtering capacitors and the parts are cramped, so airflow isn't exactly optimal. In other words, you should not expect compact and high power density PSUs to be quiet under stressful conditions (e.g., high loads and increased operating temperatures).

The SX750 Platinum is fully modular, providing loads of cables and connectors to deliver maximum power. The OEM is Enhance Electronics, which has vast experience in making compact and powerful platforms. At the internals, Japanese caps are exclusively used to increase reliability. The cooling fan, measuring 92mm across, uses a double ball bearing that will easily cope under high operating temperatures. Fluid dynamic bearing fans might produce lower noise output, but their life is vastly shortened under high operating temperatures (>40 degrees Celsius), which doesn't affect DBB fans.

Specifications

Manufacturer (OEM) Enhance Electronics Max. DC Output 750W Efficiency 80 PLUS Platinum, Cybenetics Platinum Noise Cybenetics Standard+ (35-40 dB[A]) Modular ✓ (fully) Intel C6/C7 Power State Support ✓ Operating Temperature (Continuous Full Load) 0 - 40°C Over Voltage Protection ✓ Under Voltage Protection ✓ Over Power Protection ✓ Over Current (+12V) Protection ✓ Over Temperature Protection ✗ Short Circuit Protection ✓ Surge Protection ✓ Inrush Current Protection ✓ Fan Failure Protection ✗ No Load Operation ✓ Cooling 92mm Double Ball Bearing Fan (B0921512HB) Semi-Passive Operation ✓ Dimensions (W x H x D) 125 x 65 x 100mm Weight 1 kg (2.2 lb) Form Factor SFX, EPS 2.92 Warranty 5 Years

Power Specifications

Rail 3.3V 5V 12V 5VSB -12V Max. Power Amps 20 20 62.5 3 0.3 Watts 120 750 15 3.6 Total Max. Power (W) 750

Cables & Connectors

Description Cable Count Connector Count (Total) Gauge In Cable Capacitors ATX connector 20+4 pin (300mm) 1 1 16-22AWG No 4+4 pin EPS12V (410mm) 1 1 16AWG No 8 pin EPS12V (410mm) / 4+4 pin EPS12V (150mm) 1 1 / 1 16-18AWG No 6+2 pin PCIe (410mm+150mm) 2 4 16-18AWG No SATA (310mm+195mm+95mm+95mm) 2 8 18AWG No 4-pin Molex (310mm+195mm+195mm) / FDD (+100mm) 1 3 / 1 18-22AWG No AC Power Cord (1370mm) - C13 coupler 1 1 18AWG -

There are two cables with EPS connectors, and according to your needs, you will use either of them. Unfortunately, there are only three sockets for the EPS and PCIe cables, so you will have to choose between the single EPS or the double EPS cable unless you use only one PCIe cable. We advise against using the cable with two EPS connectors installed on mainboards with high power consumption.

All cables are short since this PSU is destined for small chassis, but the distance between the 4-pin Molex connectors is large at 195mm. Silverstone also provided an FDD connector, which is not required by the majority of users. It would be better if they provided an additional 4-pin Molex connector instead.

Component Analysis

We strongly encourage you to have a look at our PSUs 101 article, which provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to better understand the components we're about to discuss.

General Data - Manufacturer (OEM) Enhance Electronics PCB Type Double Sided Primary Side - Transient Filter 6x Y caps, 3x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV Inrush Protection NTC Thermistor SCK202R0 (2 Ohm) Bridge Rectifier(s) 1x APFC MOSFETs 2x Toshiba TK39A60W (600V, 38.8A, Rds(on): 0.065Ohm) APFC Boost Diode 1x UnitedSiC UJ3D06516TS (650V, 16A @ 152°C) Bulk Cap(s) 1x Rybycon (420V, 470uF, 3,000h @ 105°C, MXK) Main Switchers 4x Oriental Semiconductor OSG55R140F (550V, 14.5A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 0.14Ohm) IC Driver 2x Silicon Labs Si8230BD APFC Controller ATK AT6101ZS & CM03X Resonant Controller Champion CM6901T6 Topology Primary side: APFC, Full-Bridge & LLC converter

Secondary side: Synchronous Rectification & DC-DC converters Secondary Side - +12V MOSFETs 6x Infineon BSC014N04LS (40V, 125A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 1.4mOhm) 5V & 3.3V DC-DC Converters: 4x UBIQ QN3109M6N (30V, 97A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 1.5mOhm)

PWM Controller(s): ANPEC APW7159C Filtering Capacitors Electrolytic: 4x Nippon Chemi-Con (4-10,000h @ 105°C, KY) Polymer: 4x FPCAP, 19x Unicon Supervisor IC Weltrend WT7527RA (OCP,OVP, UVP, SCP, PG) Fan Model Globe Fan B0921512HB (92mm, 12V, 0.45A, Double Ball Bearing Fan) 5VSB Circuit - Rectifier 1x PFR10V45CT SBR (45V, 10A) & 1x IPS ITU02N70A FET Standby PWM Controller ATK AT6002H

The large primary heat sink with the long fins is the first indication that Enhance Electronics make this platform. Some OEMs have a distinctive heat sink design. and Enhance is one of them.

As expected, the platform is densely populated. There are no heat sinks on the secondary side since the FETs that regulate the 12V rail are on the solder side of the PCB. Nevertheless, the design is modern, and Enhance did its best to find space to install all necessary parts (check in the photos above the X caps of the EMI filter, which are on top of the CM chokes).

The transient/EMI filter has more than the necessary components, including six Y and three X caps.

The single bridge rectifier is bolted on a dedicated heat sink, and there is no way to identify it without desoldering, which we avoided in this case.

The APFC converter uses two Toshiba FETs and a single boost diode, which is powerful. However, the bulk cap is by Rubycon, and although it is of top quality, its capacity isn't large enough to allow for close to 17ms hold-up time.

The APFC controller is an ATK AT6101ZS which a CM03X IC supports for lower vampire power.

The four main FETs are installed in a full-bridge topology, and they are handled by a pair of Silicon Labs driver ICs.

Six FETs generate the 12V rail. The minor rails, 5V and 3.3V, are regulated by a pair of DC-DC converters.

There are few electrolytic caps provided by Chemi-Con, on the secondary side because there is not much space available. On the other hand, Enhance installed many polymer caps by Unicon and FPCAP.

The 5VSB rail uses a PFR10V45CT SBR on its secondary side and an ITU02N70A FET on its primary side. The PWM controller is an ATK AT6002H.

At the face of the modular board, Enhance installed several polymer caps to lower ripple.

There are some solder joints with an excess amount of solder, but soldering quality is satisfactory in general.

The cooling fan measures 92mm across and uses a double ball bearing. This is a quality fan, which will easily outlive the five-year warranty that supports the SX750.

