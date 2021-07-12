SilverStone SX750 Platinum SFX Power Supply Review

Performance Rating

The SX750's overall performance is not so high due to mediocre efficiency, especially at light loads, the loose load regulation on the minor rails and the not-so-great ripple suppression at 12V. To make this platform more competitive, SilverStone needs to ask for several changes which will boost performance.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

Noise output is increased, because of the aggressive fan speed profile and the DBB fan.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.

The low-efficiency levels at light loads affect the average efficiency score, so the SX750 doesn't achieve a good place in this chart, staying below several Gold units.

Power Factor Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average power factor reading throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.

The APFC converter performs well, although we expected better results given its performance in the 10-110% load tests.

