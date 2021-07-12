SilverStone SX750 Platinum SFX Power Supply Review

Protection Features
|
OCP (Cold @ 30°C)
|
12V: 76.2A (121.92%), 11.996V
|
OCP (Hot @ 43°C)
|
12V: 74.6A (119.36%), 12.012V
|
OPP (Cold @ 29°C)
|
1012.94W (135.06%)
|
OPP (Hot @ 45°C)
|
917.91W (122.39%)
|
OTP
|
✗ (>200°C @ secondary side)
|
SCP
|
12V to Earth: ✓
|
PWR_OK
|
Accurate but lower than 16ms
|
NLO
|
✓
|
SIP
|
Surge: MOV
OCP at 12V and OPP are appropriately set, but this is not the case for OCP on the minor rails, which have sky-high triggering points for no reason. There is no reason for such high power levels on the minor rails, especially at 3.3V. Nonetheless, the worst of all is the lack of over-temperature protection, or at least we couldn't trigger it, despite our efforts.
DC Power Sequencing
According to Intel’s most recent Power Supply Design Guide (revision 1.4), the +12V and 5V outputs must be equal to or greater than the 3.3V rail at all times. Unfortunately, Intel doesn't mention why it is so important to always keep the 3.3V rail's voltage lower than the levels of the other two outputs.
DC Power Sequencing Scope Shots
Everything is fine here, since 3.3V rail is always at a lower level than the other two rails.
Cross Load Tests
To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V, and 3.3V rails. The deviations in each of the charts below are calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V, and 3.3V) as point zero. The ambient temperature during testing was between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).
Load Regulation Charts
Load Regulation Graphs
Efficiency Graph
Ripple Graphs
The lower the power supply's ripple, the more stable the system will be and less stress will also be applied to its components.
Ripple Suppression Graphs
Infrared Images
We apply a half-load for 10 minutes with the PSU's top cover and cooling fan removed before taking photos with a modified FLIR E4 camera able to deliver an IR resolution of 320x240 (76,800 pixels).
IR Images
Temperatures are not so high, with the hottest part being the main transformer.
