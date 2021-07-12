SilverStone SX750 Platinum SFX Power Supply Review

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

The following charts show the main rails' voltage values recorded between a range of 40W up to the PSU's maximum specified load, along with the deviation (in percent). Tight regulation is an important consideration every time we review a power supply because it facilitates constant voltage levels despite varying loads. Tight load regulation also, among other factors, improves the system’s stability, especially under overclocked conditions and, at the same time, it applies less stress to the DC-DC converters that many system components utilize.

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 1-8: Load Regulation Image 2 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 8 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Load regulation is satisfactory at 12V, but we cannot state the same for the minor rails.

Hold-Up Time

Put simply; hold-up time is the amount of time that the system can continue to run without shutting down or rebooting during a power interruption.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 9-12: Hold-Up Time Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The hold-up time is extremely short. The power ok signal is accurate, at least.

Inrush Current

Inrush current, or switch-on surge, refers to the maximum, instantaneous input current drawn by an electrical device when it is first turned on. A large enough inrush current can cause circuit breakers and fuses to trip. It can also damage switches, relays, and bridge rectifiers. As a result, the lower the inrush current of a PSU right as it is turned on, the better.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 13-14: Inrush Current Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The inrush current is on the high side, with 230V input.

Leakage Current

In layman's terms, leakage current is the unwanted transfer of energy from one circuit to another. In power supplies, it is the current flowing from the primary side to the ground or the chassis, which in the majority of cases is connected to the ground. For measuring leakage current, we use a GW Instek GPT-9904 electrical safety tester instrument.

The leakage current test is conducted at 110% of the DUT's rated voltage input (so for a 230-240V device, we should conduct the test with 253-264V input). The maximum acceptable limit of a leakage current is 3.5 mA and it is defined by the IEC-60950-1 regulation, ensuring that the current is low and will not harm any person coming in contact with the power supply's chassis.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Leakage current is low and at the same level with the SX1000 Platinum.

10-110% Load Tests

These tests reveal the PSU's load regulation and efficiency levels under high ambient temperatures. They also show how the fan speed profile behaves under increased operating temperatures.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 4.384A 1.950A 1.986A 0.983A 74.967 84.855% 0 <6.0 45.30°C 0.813 12.172V 5.127V 3.325V 5.090V 88.347 40.26°C 115.19V 2 9.802A 2.932A 2.991A 1.183A 150.054 88.506% 0 <6.0 46.21°C 0.990 12.156V 5.114V 3.312V 5.073V 169.541 40.40°C 115.18V 3 15.575A 3.431A 3.504A 1.384A 225.054 89.577% 1830 33.3 41.97°C 0.995 12.135V 5.100V 3.297V 5.058V 251.242 48.06°C 115.15V 4 21.356A 3.932A 4.019A 1.587A 300.061 90.398% 2077 36.1 42.15°C 0.997 12.121V 5.087V 3.285V 5.041V 331.932 49.04°C 115.18V 5 26.764A 4.929A 5.046A 1.792A 374.656 90.323% 2303 39.4 42.33°C 0.998 12.111V 5.074V 3.271V 5.023V 414.795 49.51°C 115.18V 6 32.224A 5.931A 6.081A 1.998A 449.555 89.898% 2766 44.3 42.74°C 0.999 12.095V 5.059V 3.256V 5.005V 500.073 50.43°C 115.19V 7 37.736A 6.940A 7.126A 2.206A 524.892 89.174% 3159 48.9 43.24°C 0.999 12.078V 5.045V 3.242V 4.987V 588.616 51.51°C 115.20V 8 43.259A 7.956A 8.179A 2.416A 600.221 88.596% 3130 49.0 43.93°C 0.999 12.062V 5.031V 3.228V 4.968V 677.483 52.84°C 115.19V 9 49.157A 8.473A 8.712A 2.423A 674.746 87.994% 3121 48.9 44.13°C 1.000 12.048V 5.016V 3.214V 4.953V 766.809 53.61°C 115.19V 10 54.854A 9.000A 9.285A 3.047A 749.997 87.080% 3118 48.8 45.44°C 1.000 12.037V 5.001V 3.199V 4.925V 861.272 55.58°C 115.18V 11 61.191A 9.023A 9.319A 3.055A 825.229 86.267% 3113 48.6 46.97°C 1.000 12.020V 4.988V 3.187V 4.912V 956.604 57.83°C 115.24V CL1 0.117A 14.001A 13.999A 0.000A 118.688 82.356% 3109 48.5 42.57°C 0.986 12.157V 5.096V 3.280V 5.072V 144.116 49.41°C 115.17V CL2 62.560A 0.999A 0.999A 1.000A 766.077 87.711% 3122 48.9 45.85°C 1.000 12.034V 5.021V 3.227V 4.990V 873.409 55.48°C 115.19V

PF readings are extremely high with 115V input. However, we don't frequently see perfect PF scores (1.000). Moreover, the PSU can handle increased operating temperatures, but the output noise is high since the 92mm fan has to spin at high speeds to cope with the thermal load.

20-80W Load Tests

In the following tests, we measure the PSU's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10% of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). This is important for representing when a PC is idle with power-saving features turned on.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 1.219A 0.487A 0.496A 0.195A 19.994 57.229% 0 <6.0 0.493 12.172V 5.140V 3.336V 5.119V 34.937 115.17V 2 2.439A 0.972A 0.991A 0.392A 39.985 79.617% 0 <6.0 0.617 12.172V 5.135V 3.332V 5.111V 50.222 115.18V 3 3.661A 1.463A 1.487A 0.588A 60.016 83.498% 0 <6.0 0.746 12.172V 5.130V 3.328V 5.102V 71.877 115.18V 4 4.878A 1.952A 1.985A 0.785A 79.965 85.466% 0 <6.0 0.844 12.169V 5.127V 3.324V 5.094V 93.563 115.18V

The fan doesn't spin at light loads, even with temperatures exceeding 35 degrees Celsius. The efficiency levels are not high, though, in the first two tests.

2% or 10W Load Test

Intel plans on raising the ante at efficiency levels under ultra-light loads. So from July 2020, the ATX spec will require 70% and higher efficiency with 115V input. The applied load is only 10W for PSUs with 500W and lower capacities, while for stronger units we dial 2% of their max-rated-capacity.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 1.064A 0.245A 0.246A 0.051A 15.286 49.993% 0 <6.0 0.448 12.165V 5.141V 3.337V 5.123V 30.576 115.18V

The PSU scores bottom low efficiency, with 2% of its max-rated capacity load. Obviously, burst mode is not utilized to achieve high efficiency at super light loads.

Efficiency & Power Factor

Next, we plotted a chart showing the PSU's efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110% of its maximum rated capacity. The higher a PSU’s efficiency, the less energy goes wasted, leading to a reduced carbon footprint and lower electricity bills. The same goes for Power Factor.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 15-18: Efficiency Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The efficiency levels are not high, especially with 2% load. Enhance needs to make some modifications to this platform for higher efficiency.

5VSB Efficiency

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.100A 0.513 70.759% 0.050 5.124V 0.725 115.18V 2 0.250A 1.281 78.205% 0.108 5.121V 1.638 115.18V 3 0.550A 2.814 81.025% 0.201 5.115V 3.473 115.17V 4 1.000A 5.107 82.691% 0.287 5.106V 6.176 115.17V 5 1.500A 7.646 82.517% 0.343 5.096V 9.266 115.17V 6 3.000A 15.199 81.474% 0.423 5.066V 18.655 115.15V

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 19-20: 5VSB Efficiency Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The 5VSB rail is highly efficient!

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 12.161V 5.142V 3.338V 5.127V 0.025 0.002 115.2V Standby 0.098 0.007 115.2V

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 21-22: Vampire Power Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Vampire power is a bit on the high side, but still way below the 0.25W limit.

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, and Output Noise

All results are obtained between an ambient temperature of 37 to 47 degrees Celsius (98.6 to 116.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The fan speed profile is aggressive, under high operating temperatures, and in combination with the DBB fan this is not the ideal scenario.

The following results were obtained at 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit) ambient temperature.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The fan's passive operation doesn't last long, even under normal operating temperatures, and the PSU quickly enters the 30-35 dBA zone, which can be annoying for users sensitive to noise. However, with higher than 400W loads, the PSU starts to make its presence well felt.

