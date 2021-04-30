Thermaltake The Tower 100 Review: Affordable ITX Weirdness

We are using the following system for today’s build.

CPU Intel Core i5-9600K Motherboard ASRock Z390 Phantom Gaming-ITX/ac Memory Corsair Vengeance LPX 3000 MHz, 16 GB (2x 8GB) Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super Founder’s Edition CPU Cooling NZXT Kraken M22 Noctua NT-H2 Thermal Paste Storage Corsair Force Series MP600 NVMe SSD, 480GB Power Supply Thermaltake ToughPower GF2 ARGB 750W

Step 1: PSU Installation

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

In sending this chassis, Thermaltake also dropped us a 750W RGB power supply, so we figured we might as well use it for this build. Although you generally want to point the fan down to make use of the fresh air intake, I decided to point it up to make the RGB spinner visible through the top. Meanwhile, I figured it could also help system cooling this way (at the expense of PSU cooling), as there isn’t a lot of exhaust on this chassis, so every bit helps.

Step 2: Motherboard Installation

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

I then installed the motherboard into the chassis, which I had to do with the case laying on its back. It secured in easily like this. Look carefully though, and you’ll spot that I had already installed the memory, CPU, SSD, and the CPU cooling block. This is because the back of the board is no longer accessible once installed, so you’ll want to install your CPU cooler before installing the motherboard into the case.

Step 3: AIO Install

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Because the case comes with a fan at each exhaust location, and one of those exhaust locations happens to be where the radiator comes installed, I figured I might as well re-use that fan to create a push-pull radiator configuration. After all, the 120mm limitation isn’t stellar, so every bit of extra cooling can help.

Step 4: GPU Install

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Dropping the GPU into place was a breeze. Undo the two thumbscrews holding the expansion slot covers, drop the GPU in, and do up the thumbscrews again. As you can see, there is plenty of room for bigger GPUs.

Step 5: Cable Management

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

When it comes to cable management, The Tower 100 is far from the best. Though not terrible, the decision to prioritize form over function means that cable management is a bit of an afterthought in the case’s design, and it shows. Some awkward cabling runs are needed, though most of it is covered up by paneling in the end anyway, and there is enough space behind the motherboard tray to fit the slack.

Build Complete

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

With that, the build is complete and we can proceed to chuck all the paneling back on. In the end, it’s a pretty system that showcases the hardware well. It’s just a shame that there isn’t enough space to justify or get a custom loop to fit, though I don’t think many shoppers in this price segment will care.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

I do have to mention something that annoyed me: The power LED is ridiculously bright when viewed from a dead-on angle. From most angles, it’s fine, but look straight into it and it will overwhelm you a bit. This is not good as at table height, it’s pointed exactly at head height when you’re standing, so there’s a good chance it’ll blind you for a moment each time you walk by it.