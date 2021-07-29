Thermaltake Toughpower TF1 1550W Power Supply Review

Advanced Transient Response Tests

In the real world, power supplies are always working with loads that change. It's of immense importance, then, for the PSU to keep its rails within the ATX specification's defined ranges. The smaller the deviations, the more stable your PC will be, with less stress applied to its components.

We should note that the ATX spec requires capacitive loading during the transient rests, but in our methodology, we also choose to apply a worst case scenario with no additional capacitance on the rails.

Advanced Transient Response at 20% – 20ms

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 12.035V 11.936V 0.82% Pass 5V 5.083V 5.016V 1.32% Pass 3.3V 3.303V 3.195V 3.27% Pass 5VSB 5.058V 5.012V 0.91% Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 20% – 10ms

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 12.036V 11.936V 0.83% Pass 5V 5.083V 5.020V 1.24% Pass 3.3V 3.302V 3.194V 3.27% Pass 5VSB 5.057V 5.017V 0.79% Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 20% – 1ms

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 12.035V 11.953V 0.68% Pass 5V 5.082V 5.019V 1.24% Pass 3.3V 3.302V 3.187V 3.48% Pass 5VSB 5.056V 4.981V 1.48% Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 50% – 20ms

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 12.006V 11.918V 0.73% Pass 5V 5.075V 5.007V 1.34% Pass 3.3V 3.291V 3.176V 3.49% Pass 5VSB 5.036V 4.988V 0.95% Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 50% – 10ms

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 12.006V 11.913V 0.77% Pass 5V 5.074V 5.007V 1.32% Pass 3.3V 3.290V 3.175V 3.50% Pass 5VSB 5.035V 4.997V 0.75% Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 50% – 1ms

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 12.005V 11.923V 0.68% Pass 5V 5.072V 4.998V 1.46% Pass 3.3V 3.290V 3.174V 3.53% Pass 5VSB 5.034V 4.961V 1.45% Pass

Results 25-29: Transient Response

Transient response is satisfactory at 12V and excellent at 5V and 5VSB. At 3.3V, the deviations are not high, but we would like to see over 3.2V the moment the transient load is applied, in all cases.

Turn-On Transient Tests

In the next set of tests, we measured the PSU's response in simpler transient load scenarios—during its power-on phase. Ideally, we don't want to see any voltage overshoots or spikes since those put a lot of stress on the DC-DC converters of installed components.

Turn-On Transient Response Scope Shots

There are no major voltage-overshoots or spikes in the Thermaltake ToughPower TF1 1,550W's turn-on transient tests, so all is well here.

Power Supply Timing Tests

A power supply generates several signals, all of which need to be within specified ranges as laid out by the ATX spec. If they are not, there can be compatibility issues with other system parts, especially mainboards. From 2020 on, the PSU's Power-on time (T1) has to be lower than 150ms and the PWR_OK delay (T3) has to be from 100 to 150ms, to be compatible with the Alternative Sleep Mode.

PSU Timings Table T1 (Power-on time) & T3 (PWR_OK delay) Load T1 T3 20% 50ms 152ms 100% 92ms 150ms

This PSU's PWR_OK delay slightly exceeds the upper PWR_OK delay limit with 20% load, while it is right on it with full load. We believe this is a pass, given our equipment's margin of error.

Ripple Measurements

Ripple represents the AC fluctuations (periodic) and noise (random) found in the PSU's DC rails. This phenomenon significantly decreases the capacitors' lifespan because it causes them to run hotter. A 10-degree Celsius increase can cut into a cap's useful life by 50%. Ripple also plays an important role in overall system stability, especially when overclocking is involved.

The ripple limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 11.7 mV 6.4 mV 11.0 mV 4.0 mV Pass 20% Load 15.0 mV 6.7 mV 23.1 mV 4.2 mV Pass 30% Load 18.9 mV 6.5 mV 11.4 mV 4.6 mV Pass 40% Load 15.4 mV 6.7 mV 11.4 mV 4.3 mV Pass 50% Load 14.5 mV 8.1 mV 11.9 mV 4.7 mV Pass 60% Load 17.1 mV 7.5 mV 12.7 mV 5.1 mV Pass 70% Load 15.3 mV 7.8 mV 13.4 mV 5.2 mV Pass 80% Load 15.9 mV 7.7 mV 18.9 mV 4.9 mV Pass 90% Load 16.3 mV 8.2 mV 13.5 mV 5.8 mV Pass 100% Load 21.2 mV 8.6 mV 14.5 mV 6.0 mV Pass 110% Load 22.3 mV 8.3 mV 14.8 mV 5.8 mV Pass Crossload 1 13.3 mV 7.4 mV 12.9 mV 4.6 mV Pass Crossload 2 22.0 mV 8.7 mV 14.5 mV 5.7 mV Pass

Results 30-33: Ripple Suppression

Ripple suppression is great on all rails, especially if we consider this PSU's max power.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple Full Load Scope Shots

Ripple At 110% Load

Ripple 110% Load Scope Shots

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple CL1 Load Scope Shots

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

Ripple CL2 Load Scope Shots

EMC Pre-Compliance Testing – Average & Quasi-Peak EMI Detector Results

Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) is the ability of a device to operate properly in its environment without disrupting the proper operation of other nearby devices.

Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) stands for the electromagnetic energy a device emits, and it can cause problems in other nearby devices if too high. For example, it can be the cause of increased static noise in your headphones or/and speakers.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

We measured this PSU's EMI with 53W and 200W loads, and in both case we noticed several high spurs exceeding the corresponding limits.

