Thermaltake Toughpower TF1 1550W Power Supply Review

The Toughpower TF1 1550W will easily handle everything you throw at it.

By

Thermaltake Toughpower TF1
(Image: © Tom's Hardware)

Advanced Transient Response Tests

For details about our transient response testing, please click here.

In the real world, power supplies are always working with loads that change. It's of immense importance, then, for the PSU to keep its rails within the ATX specification's defined ranges. The smaller the deviations, the more stable your PC will be, with less stress applied to its components. 

We should note that the ATX spec requires capacitive loading during the transient rests, but in our methodology, we also choose to apply a worst case scenario with no additional capacitance on the rails. 

Advanced Transient Response at 20% – 20ms

VoltageBeforeAfterChangePass/Fail
12V12.035V11.936V0.82%Pass
5V5.083V5.016V1.32%Pass
3.3V3.303V3.195V3.27%Pass
5VSB5.058V5.012V0.91%Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 20% – 10ms

VoltageBeforeAfterChangePass/Fail
12V12.036V11.936V0.83%Pass
5V5.083V5.020V1.24%Pass
3.3V3.302V3.194V3.27%Pass
5VSB5.057V5.017V0.79%Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 20% – 1ms

VoltageBeforeAfterChangePass/Fail
12V12.035V11.953V0.68%Pass
5V5.082V5.019V1.24%Pass
3.3V3.302V3.187V3.48%Pass
5VSB5.056V4.981V1.48%Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 50% – 20ms

VoltageBeforeAfterChangePass/Fail
12V12.006V11.918V0.73%Pass
5V5.075V5.007V1.34%Pass
3.3V3.291V3.176V3.49%Pass
5VSB5.036V4.988V0.95%Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 50% – 10ms

VoltageBeforeAfterChangePass/Fail
12V12.006V11.913V0.77%Pass
5V5.074V5.007V1.32%Pass
3.3V3.290V3.175V3.50%Pass
5VSB5.035V4.997V0.75%Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 50% – 1ms

VoltageBeforeAfterChangePass/Fail
12V12.005V11.923V0.68%Pass
5V5.072V4.998V1.46%Pass
3.3V3.290V3.174V3.53%Pass
5VSB5.034V4.961V1.45%Pass
Image 1 of 8

Thermaltake ToughPower TF1 1550W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Results 25-29: Transient Response

Image 2 of 8

Thermaltake ToughPower TF1 1550W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 8

Thermaltake ToughPower TF1 1550W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 8

Thermaltake ToughPower TF1 1550W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 5 of 8

Thermaltake ToughPower TF1 1550W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 6 of 8

Thermaltake ToughPower TF1 1550W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 7 of 8

Thermaltake ToughPower TF1 1550W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 8 of 8

Thermaltake ToughPower TF1 1550W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Transient response is satisfactory at 12V and excellent at 5V and 5VSB. At 3.3V, the deviations are not high, but we would like to see over 3.2V the moment the transient load is applied, in all cases. 

Turn-On Transient Tests

In the next set of tests, we measured the PSU's response in simpler transient load scenarios—during its power-on phase. Ideally, we don't want to see any voltage overshoots or spikes since those put a lot of stress on the DC-DC converters of installed components.

Image 1 of 3

Thermaltake ToughPower TF1 1550W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Turn-On Transient Response Scope Shots

Image 2 of 3

Thermaltake ToughPower TF1 1550W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 3

Thermaltake ToughPower TF1 1550W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

There are no major voltage-overshoots or spikes in the Thermaltake ToughPower TF1 1,550W's turn-on transient tests, so all is well here. 

Power Supply Timing Tests

A power supply generates several signals, all of which need to be within specified ranges as laid out by the ATX spec. If they are not, there can be compatibility issues with other system parts, especially mainboards. From 2020 on, the PSU's Power-on time (T1) has to be lower than 150ms and the PWR_OK delay (T3) has to be from 100 to 150ms, to be compatible with the Alternative Sleep Mode.

PSU Timings Table
T1 (Power-on time) & T3 (PWR_OK delay)
LoadT1T3
20%50ms152ms
100%92ms150ms

This PSU's PWR_OK delay slightly exceeds the upper PWR_OK delay limit with 20% load, while it is right on it with full load. We believe this is a pass, given our equipment's margin of error. 

Ripple Measurements

Ripple represents the AC fluctuations (periodic) and noise (random) found in the PSU's DC rails. This phenomenon significantly decreases the capacitors' lifespan because it causes them to run hotter. A 10-degree Celsius increase can cut into a cap's useful life by 50%. Ripple also plays an important role in overall system stability, especially when overclocking is involved.

The ripple limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB).

Test12V5V3.3V5VSBPass/Fail
10% Load11.7 mV6.4 mV11.0 mV4.0 mVPass
20% Load15.0 mV6.7 mV23.1 mV4.2 mVPass
30% Load18.9 mV6.5 mV11.4 mV4.6 mVPass
40% Load15.4 mV6.7 mV11.4 mV4.3 mVPass
50% Load14.5 mV8.1 mV11.9 mV4.7 mVPass
60% Load17.1 mV7.5 mV12.7 mV5.1 mVPass
70% Load15.3 mV7.8 mV13.4 mV5.2 mVPass
80% Load15.9 mV7.7 mV18.9 mV4.9 mVPass
90% Load16.3 mV8.2 mV13.5 mV5.8 mVPass
100% Load21.2 mV8.6 mV14.5 mV6.0 mVPass
110% Load22.3 mV8.3 mV14.8 mV5.8 mVPass
Crossload 113.3 mV7.4 mV12.9 mV4.6 mVPass
Crossload 222.0 mV8.7 mV14.5 mV5.7 mVPass
Image 1 of 4

Thermaltake ToughPower TF1 1550W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Results 30-33: Ripple Suppression

Image 2 of 4

Thermaltake ToughPower TF1 1550W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 4

Thermaltake ToughPower TF1 1550W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 4

Thermaltake ToughPower TF1 1550W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Ripple suppression is great on all rails, especially if we consider this PSU's max power. 

Ripple At Full Load

Image 1 of 4

Thermaltake ToughPower TF1 1550W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Ripple Full Load Scope Shots

Image 2 of 4

Thermaltake ToughPower TF1 1550W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 4

Thermaltake ToughPower TF1 1550W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 4

Thermaltake ToughPower TF1 1550W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Ripple At 110% Load

Image 1 of 4

Thermaltake ToughPower TF1 1550W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Ripple 110% Load Scope Shots

Image 2 of 4

Thermaltake ToughPower TF1 1550W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 4

Thermaltake ToughPower TF1 1550W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 4

Thermaltake ToughPower TF1 1550W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Image 1 of 4

Thermaltake ToughPower TF1 1550W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Ripple CL1 Load Scope Shots

Image 2 of 4

Thermaltake ToughPower TF1 1550W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 4

Thermaltake ToughPower TF1 1550W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 4

Thermaltake ToughPower TF1 1550W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

Image 1 of 4

Thermaltake ToughPower TF1 1550W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Ripple CL2 Load Scope Shots

Image 2 of 4

Thermaltake ToughPower TF1 1550W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 4

Thermaltake ToughPower TF1 1550W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 4

Thermaltake ToughPower TF1 1550W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

EMC Pre-Compliance Testing – Average & Quasi-Peak EMI Detector Results

Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) is the ability of a device to operate properly in its environment without disrupting the proper operation of other nearby devices.

Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) stands for the electromagnetic energy a device emits, and it can cause problems in other nearby devices if too high. For example, it can be the cause of increased static noise in your headphones or/and speakers.

Image 1 of 2

Thermaltake ToughPower TF1 1550W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 2

Thermaltake ToughPower TF1 1550W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

We measured this PSU's EMI with 53W and 200W loads, and in both case we noticed several high spurs exceeding the corresponding limits. 

Aris Mpitziopoulos
Aris Mpitziopoulos
Aris Mpitziopoulos is a Contributing Editor at Tom's Hardware US, covering PSUs.