Experiment: Does Intel’s Turbo Boost Trump Overclocking?

|Audio Encoding
|iTunes
|Version: 9.0.2.25 (64-bit), Audio CD ("Terminator II" SE), 53 min., Default format AAC
|Video Encoding
|TMPEG 4.7
|Version: 4.7.3.292, Import File: "Terminator II" SE DVD (5 Minutes), Resolution: 720x576 (PAL) 16:9
|DivX 6.8.5
|Encoding mode: Insane Quality, Enhanced Multi-Threading, Enabled using SSE4, Quarter-pixel search
|XviD 1.2.2
|Display encoding status=off
|MainConcept Reference 1.6.1
|MPEG2 to MPEG2 (H.264), MainConcept H.264/AVC Codec, 28 sec HDTV 1920x1080 (MPEG2), Audio: MPEG2 (44.1 KHz, 2 Channel, 16-Bit, 224 Kb/s), Mode: PAL (25 FPS), Profile: Tom’s Hardware Settings for Qct-Core
|HandBrake 0.9.4
|Version 0.9.4, convert first .vob file from The Last Samurai to .mp4, High Profile
|Applications
|Autodesk 3ds Max 2010 (64-bit)
|Version: 2009 Service Pack 1, Rendering Dragon Image at 1920x1080 (HDTV)
|WinRAR 3.90
|Version 3.90 (64-bit), Benchmark: THG-Workload (334 MB)
|7zip
|Version 4.65, Built-in Benchmark
|Adobe Photoshop CS4
|Radial Blur, Shape Blur, Median, Polar Coordinates filters
|AVG Anti-Virus 9
|Virus scan of 334MB of compressed files
|Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings
|3DMark Vantage
|Version: 1.02, GPU and CPU scores
|PCMark Vantage
|Version: 1.00, System, Memories, TV and Movies, and Productivity benchmarks, Windows Media Player 10.00.00.3646
|SiSoftware Sandra 2010
|CPU Test=CPU Arithmetic/MultiMedia, Memory Test=Bandwidth Benchmark
|Games
|Crysis
|Very High Quality Settings, No AA / No AF, 4xAA / No AF, vsync off, 1280x1024 / 1680x1050 / 1900x1200, DirectX 10, Patch 1.2.1, 64-bit executable
|Left 4 Dead 2
|High Quality Settings, No AA / No AF, 8xAA / 16xAF, vsync off, 1680x1050 / 1920x1200 / 2560x1600, Tomshardware Demo, Steam Version
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
|Ultra High Settings, No AA / No AF, 4xAA / No AF, 1680x1050 / 1920x1200 / 2560x1600, The Gulag, 60 second sequence, Fraps
