Experiment: Does Intel’s Turbo Boost Trump Overclocking?

Benchmark Results: Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 2

We’re not running a full complement of gaming comparisons here because there’s really no reason to. Our third and final game test, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, shows us again that CPU horsepower doesn’t necessarily correlate to gaming performance. This popular title isn’t the most consistent for benchmarking, but a 60s fly-by in Act II: The Gulag shows us that Turbo Boost, Hyper-Threading, and even overclocking to 4 GHz don’t really yield better frame rates in this one.