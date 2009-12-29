Experiment: Does Intel’s Turbo Boost Trump Overclocking?

Benchmark Results: Left 4 Dead 2

This one is new to the benchmark suite. In sharp contrast to Crysis, which applies its load almost exclusively to the graphics sub-system, Left 4 Dead 2 scales more effectively with processor performance (assuming, of course, you’re rocking a capable graphics card like our Radeon HD 5850).

We see Turbo Boost’s automatic 133 MHz bump help a bit at lower resolutions, Hyper-Threading make no difference at all, and overclocking yield a tangible gain at 1680x1050 and 1920x1200. However, all of that speed-up ceases to matter when you turn on anti-aliasing and anisotropic filtering. As in Crysis, performance evens out, regardless of whether you’re running a Core i5-750 at 2.66 GHz or a Core i7-860 at 4 GHz.