USB 3.0 Performance: Two Solutions From Asus And Gigabyte

Test Settings And Hardware

Test System Configuration CPU Intel Core i7-870 (2.93 GHz, 8.0MB Cache) CPU Cooler Thermalright MUX-120 RAM Kingston KHX2133C9D3T1K2/4GX (4.0GB) DDR3-2133 at DDR3-1600 CAS 8-8-8-24 Graphics XFX GeForce GTX 285 XXX Edition 670 MHz GPU, GDDR3-2500 OS Hard Drive Western Digital Velociraptor WD3000HLFS, 300GB 10,000 RPM, SATA 3 Gb/s, 16MB cache Test Drive Seagate 7200.12 ST3500418AS, 500GB 7,200 RPM, SATA 3 Gb/s, 16MB cache USB 3.0 Adapter ASMedia ASM1051 USB 3.0 to SATA 3 Gb/s Sound Integrated HD Audio Network Integrated Gigabit Networking Power Corsair CMPSU-850HX 850W Modular ATX12V v2.2, EPS12V, 80 PLUS Gold Software OS Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate x64 Graphics Nvidia GeForce 190.62 WHQL Chipset Intel INF 9.1.1.1014 Benchmarks h2benchw 3.13 Sequential and Sustained Reads, Writes (KB/s) Interface Bandwidth (MB/s), Access Times (ms) IOMeter 2006.07.27 Streaming Reads/Writes patterns (MB/s) Database, File Server, Web Server, Workstation Patterns (IOPS)

Asus supplied the test drive for today’s benchmarks. A modified Vantec enclosure holds Seagate’s 7200.12 500GB drive and ASMedia’s new ASM1051 SATA-to-USB 3.0 adapter.

We have reservations concerning the use of such a mainstream drive to test an interface that is supposed to support 5.0 Gb/s transfers, yet even the USB 3.0 interface adapter is bandwidth-limited by its SATA 3.0 Gb/s backend. We hope faster devices will show up next year.

The NEC D720200F1 PCIe-to-USB 3.0 controller is common to both motherboards, shown below on the P7P55D-E Premium.