USB 3.0 Performance: Two Solutions From Asus And Gigabyte

Test Settings And Hardware
|Test System Configuration
|CPU
|Intel Core i7-870 (2.93 GHz, 8.0MB Cache)
|CPU Cooler
|Thermalright MUX-120
|RAM
|Kingston KHX2133C9D3T1K2/4GX (4.0GB) DDR3-2133 at DDR3-1600 CAS 8-8-8-24
|Graphics
|XFX GeForce GTX 285 XXX Edition 670 MHz GPU, GDDR3-2500
|OS Hard Drive
|Western Digital Velociraptor WD3000HLFS, 300GB 10,000 RPM, SATA 3 Gb/s, 16MB cache
|Test Drive
|Seagate 7200.12 ST3500418AS, 500GB 7,200 RPM, SATA 3 Gb/s, 16MB cache
|USB 3.0 Adapter
|ASMedia ASM1051 USB 3.0 to SATA 3 Gb/s
|Sound
|Integrated HD Audio
|Network
|Integrated Gigabit Networking
|Power
|Corsair CMPSU-850HX 850W Modular ATX12V v2.2, EPS12V, 80 PLUS Gold
|Software
|OS
|Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate x64
|Graphics
|Nvidia GeForce 190.62 WHQL
|Chipset
|Intel INF 9.1.1.1014
|Benchmarks
|h2benchw 3.13
|Sequential and Sustained Reads, Writes (KB/s) Interface Bandwidth (MB/s), Access Times (ms)
|IOMeter 2006.07.27
|Streaming Reads/Writes patterns (MB/s) Database, File Server, Web Server, Workstation Patterns (IOPS)
Asus supplied the test drive for today’s benchmarks. A modified Vantec enclosure holds Seagate’s 7200.12 500GB drive and ASMedia’s new ASM1051 SATA-to-USB 3.0 adapter.
We have reservations concerning the use of such a mainstream drive to test an interface that is supposed to support 5.0 Gb/s transfers, yet even the USB 3.0 interface adapter is bandwidth-limited by its SATA 3.0 Gb/s backend. We hope faster devices will show up next year.
The NEC D720200F1 PCIe-to-USB 3.0 controller is common to both motherboards, shown below on the P7P55D-E Premium.
Obviously waiting for a bit more mature drivers and more hardware...
Uh, d00d, 1366 CPU has 36 2.0 lanes, don't those X58 boards use the leftover four for USB3 and SATA6? I mean, c'mon, 16+16+4=36
I just want a 80GB Intel x18-m with a USB 3.0 port. Who the hell wants a slow 64GB flash drive?
I wish we could agree on a stanard already. I like USB, so let's just scrap IDE, SATA, eSATA, PCI (not PCIe), analog audio cables completely already. Well, that or miniDisplayPort.