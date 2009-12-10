USB 3.0 Performance: Two Solutions From Asus And Gigabyte

Throughput, Streaming, And Interface Performance
Drive performance again looks identical in sustained read-rate charts.
The sustained-writes chart shows the same limitations for Gigabyte’s eSATA and Asus’ USB 3.0 implementation as previously noticed in our transfer diagrams. The difference looks minor here because of drive itself, yet the diagram of our previous page indicated a strong possibility that these are “hard limits” below even the modest performance maximum of the test drive.
Regarding write speeds, Gigabyte’s eSATA controller looks a little better while Asus’ USB 3.0 implementation looks a little worse in IOMeter. USB 2.0 performance remains relatively pathetic, so eSATA and USB 3.0 will both give you a substantial performance boost.
We're able to work around the mechanical drive's performance anxiety with an interface test. Minor slow-downs affecting Gigabyte’s eSATA and Asus’ USB 3.0 write performance are seen as more significant hurdles here.
Obviously waiting for a bit more mature drivers and more hardware...
Uh, d00d, 1366 CPU has 36 2.0 lanes, don't those X58 boards use the leftover four for USB3 and SATA6? I mean, c'mon, 16+16+4=36
I just want a 80GB Intel x18-m with a USB 3.0 port. Who the hell wants a slow 64GB flash drive?
I wish we could agree on a stanard already. I like USB, so let's just scrap IDE, SATA, eSATA, PCI (not PCIe), analog audio cables completely already. Well, that or miniDisplayPort.