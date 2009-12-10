Trending

USB 3.0 Performance: Two Solutions From Asus And Gigabyte

Throughput, Streaming, And Interface Performance

Drive performance again looks identical in sustained read-rate charts.

The sustained-writes chart shows the same limitations for Gigabyte’s eSATA and Asus’ USB 3.0 implementation as previously noticed in our transfer diagrams. The difference looks minor here because of drive itself, yet the diagram of our previous page indicated a strong possibility that these are “hard limits” below even the modest performance maximum of the test drive.

Regarding write speeds, Gigabyte’s eSATA controller looks a little better while Asus’ USB 3.0 implementation looks a little worse in IOMeter. USB 2.0 performance remains relatively pathetic, so eSATA and USB 3.0 will both give you a substantial performance boost.

We're able to work around the mechanical drive's performance anxiety with an interface test. Minor slow-downs affecting Gigabyte’s eSATA and Asus’ USB 3.0 write performance are seen as more significant hurdles here.

40 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Lessqqmorepewpew 10 December 2009 13:38
    Great review. This waiting game sucks.
    Reply
  • amnotanoobie 10 December 2009 13:53
    Wow, transferring your por..... programs should be a lot faster now.
    Reply
  • playerone 10 December 2009 14:36
    This seems a bit dated, my two week old ASUS P6X58D Premium has Sata 6.0 and USB 3.0!
    Obviously waiting for a bit more mature drivers and more hardware...
    Reply
  • Onyx2291 10 December 2009 14:37
    Can't wait for it all to be standard.
    Reply
  • staalkoppie 10 December 2009 15:04
    Pitty they'll only be available at the back for now....but good news nevertheless
    Reply
  • liquidsnake718 10 December 2009 15:52
    BAH.... Im waiting for an X58 with USB.3.0 AND 16x 16x SLI. I would not want to sacrifice the other slot for a 8x config....
    Reply
  • Crashman 10 December 2009 16:10
    liquidsnake718BAH.... Im waiting for an X58 with USB.3.0 AND 16x 16x SLI. I would not want to sacrifice the other slot for a 8x config....
    Uh, d00d, 1366 CPU has 36 2.0 lanes, don't those X58 boards use the leftover four for USB3 and SATA6? I mean, c'mon, 16+16+4=36
    Reply
  • bujuki 10 December 2009 17:17
    I've been waiting to see how USB 3 performs. However, if you may it's better to test the CPU utilization comparison between all connectors as well. Still, thanks for the great review. b^^d
    Reply
  • anamaniac 10 December 2009 18:56
    Honestly, with USB 3.0, I don't see any reason at all for eSATA anymore.
    I just want a 80GB Intel x18-m with a USB 3.0 port. Who the hell wants a slow 64GB flash drive?

    I wish we could agree on a stanard already. I like USB, so let's just scrap IDE, SATA, eSATA, PCI (not PCIe), analog audio cables completely already. Well, that or miniDisplayPort.
    Reply
  • JohnnyLucky 10 December 2009 20:16
    Thanks for explaining how USB 3.0 fits into the grand scheme of things.
    Reply