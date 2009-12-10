USB 3.0 Performance: Two Solutions From Asus And Gigabyte

Throughput, Streaming, And Interface Performance

Drive performance again looks identical in sustained read-rate charts.

The sustained-writes chart shows the same limitations for Gigabyte’s eSATA and Asus’ USB 3.0 implementation as previously noticed in our transfer diagrams. The difference looks minor here because of drive itself, yet the diagram of our previous page indicated a strong possibility that these are “hard limits” below even the modest performance maximum of the test drive.

Regarding write speeds, Gigabyte’s eSATA controller looks a little better while Asus’ USB 3.0 implementation looks a little worse in IOMeter. USB 2.0 performance remains relatively pathetic, so eSATA and USB 3.0 will both give you a substantial performance boost.

We're able to work around the mechanical drive's performance anxiety with an interface test. Minor slow-downs affecting Gigabyte’s eSATA and Asus’ USB 3.0 write performance are seen as more significant hurdles here.